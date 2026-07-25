Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 Recap: Langton's Dramatic Fall, Oluwafemiayo's World Record And Chad's Historic Feat

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 recap: A dramatic gymnastics fall, a world record and Chad le Clos' historic 19th medal headlined the action in Glasgow
India opened its medal account as Jhandu Kumar won para powerlifting bronze, while boxers, swimmers and lawn bowlers impressed
Australia (13) topped the medal table, followed by Nigeria (6) and Scotland (4), with India ending the day joint ninth with one bronze
The Commonwealth Games 2026 gathered pace on Day 2 (July 24) with record-breaking performances, a dramatic fall that stunned the gymnastics arena, tears of triumph on the podium and another piece of history as one of the Games' greatest athletes became its most decorated male competitor.
Australia strengthened its grip at the top of the medal table with 13 medals, followed by Nigeria with six and hosts Scotland in third with four.
Canada celebrated a landmark men's team gymnastics gold, Nigeria continued its dominance in para powerlifting, while South African swimming great Chad le Clos added another chapter to his Commonwealth legacy.
India, meanwhile, opened its medal account through para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar and produced several encouraging performances across boxing, swimming and lawn bowls to end the day joint ninth with one bronze.
India's Day 2: Jhandu Kumar Opens Medal Account, Boxers And Lawn Bowlers Shine
India's biggest moment came in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event, where Jhandu Kumar clinched bronze with 130.9 points.
The Bihar athlete, whose journey has been defined by overcoming polio and financial hardship, successfully lifted 181kg and 190kg before narrowly missing a Commonwealth Games record with an unsuccessful 196kg attempt.
Nigeria's Riluwan Idris claimed gold, while England's Matthew Harding settled for silver. Fellow Indian Sudhir finished sixth.
India came within touching distance of another medal in the men's lightweight competition, with Ashok Malik finishing fourth on 143.8 points, narrowly missing bronze. Paramjeet Kumar placed seventh.
The boxing campaign began on a positive note as Jadumani Singh defeated Scotland's Aaron Cullen by unanimous decision to advance to the men's 55kg pre-quarterfinals, where he will face Pakistan's Sumama Rehman.
In para swimming, Karthik Budigina narrowly missed the podium after finishing fourth in the men's 100m Freestyle S13 final in 57.57 seconds, while Imam Ali placed seventh. Srihari Nataraj's challenge in the men's 50m backstroke ended in the semifinals after a seventh-place finish.
India also continued to impress in lawn bowls. The women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh remained unbeaten with a second successive victory, defeating South Africa.
In the men's singles, Putul Sonowal followed up his upset win over world champion Ryan Bester with another gritty victory, edging Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in a tie-break.
Gabriel Langton's Horror Fall Overshadows Canada's Historic Gymnastics Gold
A frightening accident involving England's Gabriel Langton cast a shadow over the men's team artistic gymnastics final.
The 19-year-old crashed head-first to the floor after missing his catch on the high bar during the final rotation, prompting a lengthy stoppage as medical personnel rushed to his aid. Langton was eventually stretchered off with his head and neck stabilised, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.
Team England later confirmed the gymnast was conscious, moving and speaking after being taken to hospital.
When competition resumed, Canada held its nerve to win its first Commonwealth Games men's team gymnastics gold in 20 years. England claimed silver, while Australia edged Scotland for bronze. Langton, a late replacement for injured six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock, was unable to join his teammates on the podium.
The incident drew emotional reactions from athletes across the field, with several gymnasts acknowledging the risks of the sport while wishing Langton a speedy recovery.
World Record On Day 2 - Highlights
Nigeria continued its remarkable run in para powerlifting, winning three of the four gold medals on offer. Folashade Oluwafemiayo stole the spotlight by setting a new world record of 175kg en route to women's heavyweight gold.
The medal ceremony in the men's heavyweight event also produced one of the most emotional moments of Day 2. England's Matthew Harding, who won silver, broke down in tears as he pulled out a photograph of his late father after stepping onto the podium, drawing heartfelt applause from the crowd.
Australia dominated the men's 100m Butterfly S10 final in para swimming through Alex Saffy and Col Pearse, while Canada's Jack Gill inherited bronze following the disqualification of compatriot Fernando Lu.
South African swimming great Chad le Clos became the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning bronze in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.
The medal was the 19th of his Commonwealth career, taking him past Australian shooter Phil Adams and England's Mick Gault.
CWG 2026 Medal Tally After Day 2
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|6
|2
|5
|13
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|England
|1
|4
|3
|8
|5
|South Africa
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|New Zealand
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|India
|0
|0
|1
|1
Australia finished Day 2 firmly atop the standings with 13 medals, underlining its strength across swimming and gymnastics. Nigeria occupied second place with six medals, powered by an outstanding para powerlifting campaign, while hosts Scotland were third with four medals.
India ended the day joint ninth after Jhandu Kumar's bronze opened the country's medal account. With boxing, gymnastics, lawn bowls and several other medal events lined up over the coming days, the Indian contingent will look to convert promising performances into podium finishes on Day 3.