Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Smashes Record With Stunning 121kg Lift

Follow Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE in the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's 60kg weightlifting final as the Indian lifter targets a medal with live updates, results, standings and key moments from Glasgow

Welcome to our live coverage as India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam will begin his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in the men's 60kg weightlifting final at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Sunday, carrying the nation's hopes of an early medal. The Manipur lifter earned his place in the Indian squad after a series of impressive performances on the domestic and international circuit, including a gold medal at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. Facing a competitive field from across the Commonwealth, Rishikanta will look to make a strong impression in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance. With India aiming to improve its medal tally after a slow start to the Games, the 60kg final presents another significant opportunity before Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage later in the day.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Jul 2026, 03:08:00 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Aniq Kasdan isn't backing down! The Malaysian has matched Rishikanta Singh Chananbam's record-breaking 121kg snatch, displaying immense composure to complete the lift after a lengthy hold in the squat position. The two rivals remain deadlocked at the top heading into the clean and jerk, setting up a thrilling battle for gold.

26 Jul 2026, 03:06:37 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: What a lift from Rishikanta Singh Chananbam! The Indian has produced a sensational 121kg snatch, setting a new Commonwealth Games record while also matching his personal best. It was a flawless effort from start to finish, with Rishikanta barely putting a foot wrong as he confidently locked out the weight to strengthen his grip at the top of the standings.

26 Jul 2026, 03:05:56 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan has responded in style! He matches Rishikanta Singh Chananbam's 119kg, Kasdan held his nerve despite the countdown buzzer sounding during the lift, showing remarkable composure to complete the attempt. The two title contenders are now locked together at the top of the snatch standings with 119kg apiece.

26 Jul 2026, 03:04:44 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: 119KG Done! What a response from Rishikanta Singh Chananbam! The Indian looked completely in control as he cleanly lifted 119kg on his second snatch attempt. A composed, technically brilliant effort sees him move to the top of the standings, piling the pressure on the remaining contenders.

26 Jul 2026, 03:02:02 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: First Lift! A nervy start, but a successful one for Rishikanta Singh Chananbam. The Indian had to fight for control after hoisting 116kg, briefly stumbling backwards before regaining his balance. The judges approved the effort, and Rishikanta is safely on the board with a valid opening lift.

26 Jul 2026, 02:50:32 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Starts soon! The competition has reached its business end. With only Rishikanta Singh Chananbam, Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan and Kenya's Joshua Mboya left to begin their snatch attempts, the bar has now climbed to 105kg. The medal battle is set to come alive as the three top contenders prepare to take the platform.

26 Jul 2026, 02:43:34 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta's biggest competitor All eyes will be on the battle between Rishikanta Singh Chananbam and Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, the Commonwealth record holder with a combined lift of 285kg. Interestingly, Rishikanta got the better of Kasdan at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, lifting 271kg to Kasdan's 253kg, and will look to repeat that performance today.

26 Jul 2026, 02:43:11 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta to start soon now! The snatch event is gathering pace, with three lifters already completing all their attempts and the bar now moving up to 98kg. India's Rishikanta Singh Chananbam is yet to enter the competition, with his opening weight set at 115kg. He also has the flexibility to revise that weight depending on how the contest unfolds.

26 Jul 2026, 02:15:29 pm IST Rishikanta Chanambam LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2026: Rishikanta to enter late! The Indian lifter will have to wait before stepping onto the platform, as his opening weight places him among the final competitors scheduled to begin.