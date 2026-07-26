India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 3?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Know about India's position in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally after Day 3, Jhandu Kumar's bronze, key performances, upcoming medal hopes, and the latest overall standings from Glasgow

India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally
India's Protistha Samanta competes on the floor exercise during the women's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, July 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • India remain 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 3 with one bronze medal

  • Jhandu Kumar's bronze in para powerlifting remains India's only medal

  • Indian boxers impressed on Day 3 as Sachin Siwach and Jadumani Singh progressed, keeping medal hopes alive

India remained 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings at the end of Day 3 in Glasgow, with one bronze medal to its name.

Jhandu Kumar's bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event continues to be India's lone podium finish after three days of competition, although several athletes kept the country's medal hopes alive heading into Day 4.

Saturday proved to be a mixed day for the Indian contingent. In boxing, Sachin Siwach advanced to the men's 60kg Round of 16 after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by split decision, while Jadumani Singh also remained in contention.

Olympic and Commonwealth medallist Lovlina Borgohain had already secured at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg category, ensuring another medal for India in the coming days.

India also competed in artistic gymnastics, where Pratishta Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale produced encouraging routines. However, the women's team narrowly missed out on a place among the medal winners despite remaining in contention for individual event finals.

Related Content
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates his bronze medal won in the men's heavy weight para power lifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Winners of the men's heavy weight para powerlifting gold medalist Nigeria's Riluwan Idris, center, silver medalist England's Mathew Harding, left, and bronze medalist India's Jhandu Kumar celebrate during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India's Jhandu Kumar celebrates his bronze medal won in the men's heavy weight para power lifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Jhandu Kumar performing during the para powerlifting even in the Commonwealth Games 2026 - Photo Credit - SAI

In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat of the tournament against Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, while the women's pairs continued their campaign with a hard-fought performance.

The women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team endured a difficult outing against Wales, while Indian swimmers continued to chase qualification spots without reaching the podium.

Also Check: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 Preview

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 3)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia125623
2England37515
3Nigeria3306
4Scotland2204
5Canada1225
6South Africa1124
7New Zealand1102
8Malaysia1023
9Singapore1012
10India0011

Despite the absence of fresh medals on Day 3, India showcased depth across multiple disciplines and remains hopeful of a significant rise in the standings once weightlifting, athletics and more boxing medal events begin. Mirabai Chanu's arrival in competition, along with Lovlina Borgohain's semifinal and the continued progress of India's boxers, could provide the breakthrough the contingent needs.

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