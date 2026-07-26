India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 3?

India remain 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 3 with one bronze medal
Jhandu Kumar's bronze in para powerlifting remains India's only medal
Indian boxers impressed on Day 3 as Sachin Siwach and Jadumani Singh progressed, keeping medal hopes alive
India remained 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings at the end of Day 3 in Glasgow, with one bronze medal to its name.
Jhandu Kumar's bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event continues to be India's lone podium finish after three days of competition, although several athletes kept the country's medal hopes alive heading into Day 4.
Saturday proved to be a mixed day for the Indian contingent. In boxing, Sachin Siwach advanced to the men's 60kg Round of 16 after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by split decision, while Jadumani Singh also remained in contention.
Olympic and Commonwealth medallist Lovlina Borgohain had already secured at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the semifinals of the women's 75kg category, ensuring another medal for India in the coming days.
India also competed in artistic gymnastics, where Pratishta Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale produced encouraging routines. However, the women's team narrowly missed out on a place among the medal winners despite remaining in contention for individual event finals.
In lawn bowls, Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat of the tournament against Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, while the women's pairs continued their campaign with a hard-fought performance.
The women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team endured a difficult outing against Wales, while Indian swimmers continued to chase qualification spots without reaching the podium.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 3)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|12
|5
|6
|23
|2
|England
|3
|7
|5
|15
|3
|Nigeria
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Canada
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Malaysia
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|Singapore
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|India
|0
|0
|1
|1
Despite the absence of fresh medals on Day 3, India showcased depth across multiple disciplines and remains hopeful of a significant rise in the standings once weightlifting, athletics and more boxing medal events begin. Mirabai Chanu's arrival in competition, along with Lovlina Borgohain's semifinal and the continued progress of India's boxers, could provide the breakthrough the contingent needs.