Karlsruher Vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming, Pre-Season Friendly: When, Where To Watch KSC Vs INT On TV & Online

Inter Milan begin pre-season with a friendly against Karlsruher SC in Germany on Sunday
Cristian Chivu is expected to rotate his squad as Inter build fitness for the new season
The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, with no confirmed official broadcaster in India
Inter Milan begin preparations for the 2026-27 season with a pre-season friendly against 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC at the BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe, Germany, on Sunday, July 26.
The fixture marks the conclusion of Inter's training camp in Donaueschingen and serves as Cristian Chivu's first opportunity to assess his squad before a demanding pre-season schedule that also includes clashes against Manchester City, AC Milan and Juventus.
This will be the first-ever meeting between Karlsruher and Inter. While the hosts will use the game to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming German second-division campaign, the Serie A champions will be focused on building match fitness, integrating new faces and giving valuable minutes to several first-team players.
Inter arrive after an intensive training block in southern Germany, with supporters eager to see how the Nerazzurri shape up ahead of the new campaign. Karlsruher, meanwhile, will hope home support at the BBBank Wildpark can help them challenge one of Europe's elite clubs despite the friendly status of the contest.
Inter Continue Preparations For Busy Pre-Season
The clash is the opening fixture of an extensive summer programme for Inter. Following the Karlsruhe encounter, the Italian champions will travel to Hong Kong to face Manchester City before concluding their international tour with blockbuster friendlies against AC Milan and Juventus in Australia. The coaching staff are expected to rotate heavily as they evaluate fitness levels and tactical combinations ahead of the Serie A season.
Karlsruher, meanwhile, will view the match as a valuable opportunity to test themselves against top-level opposition. Facing the reigning Italian champions offers the German side a chance to measure their readiness before competitive football resumes.
Karlsruher Vs Inter Milan, Pre-Season Friendly: LIVE Streaming
Where can we watch the Karlsruher Vs Inter Milan pre-season match in India?
Supporters can view the match live on television and online via authorized broadcasters. There is no confirmed official television or streaming broadcaster for India as of now. Fans in India can follow live updates through Inter Milan's official digital platforms and live score services.
Where can we watch the Karlsruher Vs Inter Milan pre-season match in Italy?
In Italy, the match is available on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, and NOW TV.