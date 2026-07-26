Do High-Profile Visits Help Indian Football? A Reality Check

Brazil is reportedly set to visit India for an exhibition match
Questions arise, whether high-profile visits actually help Indian football or not
The likes of Pele and Lionel Messi have played exhibition matches in India at past
Another World Cup cycle has come and gone, leaving India once again nowhere near qualification. While the 2022 and 2026 World Cup cycles under Igor Stimac offered fleeting flickers of hope, the subsequent 2030 World Cup cycle under Khalid Jamil looks increasingly bleak, compounded by the towering void left by the retirement of talisman Sunil Chhetri, who routinely used to pull off miraculous rescue acts.
The Allure Of Selecao
Amidst this domestic despondency, recent reports suggest that the Brazilian national team visit could be on the cards for an exhibition match in India, potentially bringing global superstars like Vinicius Jr, Casemiro, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Endrick to the pitch.
While the prospect of seeing the five-time world champions on Indian soil naturally excites fans, it raises a critical question: do high-profile visits actually help Indian football, or are they merely expensive distractions?
Echoes of Pelé And Messi
Indian football is no stranger to grand spectacles, having occasionally played host to some of the biggest icons the sport has ever seen. Decades ago, a legendary Pelé famously graced Kolkata's historic Mohun Bagan-vintage turf when he played for the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, leaving a city of mesmerized romantics completely spellbound
Fast forward to 2011, and the fever pitch returned when Lionel Messi—fresh from ruling Europe with Barcelona—captained Argentina against Venezuela at a packed Salt Lake Stadium, turning a star-studded international friendly into an unforgettable carnival that brought the entire metropolis to a breathless standstill.
Spectacles Without Sustainable Footprints
Yet, a sober reality check reveals that neither of those iconic games triggered any lasting cultural or structural revolution in Indian football. Massive amounts of capital were poured into organizing these high-profile encounters, but they failed to leave behind a sustainable footprint, serving as fleeting moments of euphoria rather than catalysts for growth.
Ultimately, deep-seated systemic corruption, a persistent lack of institutional intent, and a profound reluctance among administrators to work in unity keep pushing Indian football further and further backward. No international superstar, visiting friendly, or marquee exhibition can fix an administrative rot that runs this deep.
Grand Proposals Without Substance
Adding fuel to this debate is the Kerala government's much-publicized proposal to bring the Argentina national team to the state for an international friendly. While the political and promotional excitement was palpable, Indian international Ashique Kuruniyan didn't hesitate to highlight the glaring absurdity of the plan.
The Kerala-born winger publicly pointed out that spending astronomical sums on a single high-profile visiting match made little sense when channeling that exact same capital into upgrading local stadiums, training pitches, and grassroots infrastructure across the state could have worked absolute wonders for the foundation of Indian football.
The Legacy Of Neglect
Even hosting global youth showcases like the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup—which brought future world-class talents like Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, and Ferran Torres to Indian pitches alongside significant infrastructural upgrades—ultimately highlights the mismanagement. Due to widespread neglect and poor upkeep, many of those facilities have since fallen into disrepair, rendering them barely of any use to the grassroots game today.
Vision Documents And Endless Suffering
Indian football continues to churn out glossy vision documents and ambitious manifestos while stubbornly refusing to change its day-to-day operations. Every big-ticket match or celebrity visit is nothing more than a superficial gimmick designed to appease frustrated fans, while the local football community remains trapped in an endless loop of systemic suffering.
While seeing global icons up close can undoubtedly inspire youngsters to lace up their boots and take up the sport, that initial spark quickly meets a harsh reality. The logjammed domestic pipeline—rife with age fraud, archaic coaching methods, crumbling infrastructure, abysmal injury management, entrenched nepotism, and petty power politics—will only crush their ambitions, eventually forcing them to leave behind the very ball that once brought them so much warmth and hope.