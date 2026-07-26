Do High-Profile Visits Help Indian Football? A Reality Check

Another World Cup cycle has come and gone, leaving India once again nowhere near qualification. While the 2022 and 2026 World Cup cycles under Igor Stimac offered fleeting flickers of hope, the subsequent 2030 World Cup cycle under Khalid Jamil looks increasingly bleak, compounded by the towering void left by the retirement of talisman Sunil Chhetri, who routinely used to pull off miraculous rescue acts.