CF Montreal Vs Inter Miami CF LIVE Streaming, MLS 2026: Preview, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Inter Miami CF travel north to face CF Montreal sans Lionel Messi in their MLS match
Messi is expected to miss the trip as he completes his post-tournament rest period following a gruelling run to the World Cup final
New arrival Casemiro is also not expected to take the field in Quebec
Inter Miami CF travel north to face CF Montreal at Stade Saputo in an Eastern Conference clash early Sunday morning (July 26, 2026) India time. This clash pits two teams on opposite trajectories in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026.
Maintaining their blistering momentum, the high-flying Herons are sitting firmly in second place within their conference standings. Propelled by a five-game winning streak, they head to Canada with 34 points from 16 matches (20 wins and two draws).
Conversely, the hosts find themselves languishing at thirteenth place, desperately trying to snap out of a rough patch. Le CFM have 15 points from 16 outings, and have managed only four wins in a season interspersed by the FIFA World Cup 2026.
And that brings us to the single biggest storyline of the weekend: the anticipated absence of Lionel Messi.
The Argentine maestro is expected to miss the trip as he completes his post-tournament rest period following a gruelling run to the World Cup final. While fans in Montreal will be disappointed to miss the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, his absence forces Inter Miami to demonstrate their championship depth.
Stepping directly into the spotlight is the timeless Luis Suarez, who heads into this match in lethal form. The Uruguayan legend inspired Guillermo Hoyos' team to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire with a brace in their last match.
New arrival Casemiro is also not expected to take the field in Quebec.
For CF Montreal, playing in front of their passionate home crowd offers a golden opportunity for redemption after enduring a 0-1 midweek defeat against Nashville SC in an away fixture. Head coach Marco Donadel knows what lies ahead.
CF Montreal Vs Inter Miami CF, MLS 2026: LIVE Streaming
Where and when will the CF Montreal Vs Inter Miami CF, MLS 2026 match start?
The CF Montreal Vs Inter Miami CF, MLS 2026 match will start at 5am IST.
Where can we watch the CF Montreal Vs Inter Miami CF, MLS 2026 match in India?
Supporters in India can view the match on the Apple TV via subscription.