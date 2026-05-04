Inter Milan 2-0 Parma, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzuri Secure 21st Scudetto Title With Comprehensive Victory

Inter Milan clinched their 21st Scudetto in style by defeating Parma 2-0, a result that mathematically guaranteed their successful defense of the Serie A title

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inter milan vs parma serie a 2025-26 match report
Inter Milan footballers celebrate their Serie A 2025-26 title at San Siro. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan win the Serie A 2025-26 title

  • This is their 21st Scudetto victory

  • They clinched the title with 2-0 victory over Parma

Marcus Thuram scored one goal. Lautaro Martinez set up another.

The two players who have been at the heart of Inter Milan's success in recent seasons carried the club to the Italian league soccer title with a 2-0 victory over visiting Parma on Sunday.

Inter, which needed only a draw to secure the trophy, moved an unassailable 12 points clear of 2025 champion Napoli with three rounds remaining.

It’s Inter’s 21st Serie A title, trailing only the record 36 held by Juventus, and third in six years. But Inter hadn’t sealed the title before its home fans at the San Siro since the 1989 title — nearly four decades ago.

When the game was over, there were fireworks, dancing and plenty of celebrations.

Thuram scored just before the break with an angled shot placed just beyond the reach of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Then 37-year-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan added another in the 80th after taking a pass from Serie A scoring leader Lautaro, who came off the bench to mark his return from an injury layoff.

Thuram was born in Parma while his father, Lilian Thuram, played there.

“Since I arrived at Inter, it’s been a team that loves to stay together — on and off the field — and that’s our strength,” Thuram said.

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For Cristian Chivu, Inter’s first-year coach, the trophy was secured against the club he coached last season — having helped Parma avoid relegation.

Chivu, who was hired to replace the departed Simone Inzaghi nearly a year ago, played on the Inter team that won a treble under José Mourinho in 2010.

In the running for two trophies this season, Inter will face Lazio in the Italian Cup final in 10 days.

The domestic success has come in sharp contrast to Inter’s ouster from this season’s Champions League playoffs by tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt. Last season, Inter was routed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Still, it’s an improvement from last season’s Serie A when Inter finished one point behind Napoli.

"(Chivu) did so well bringing fresh energy, enthusiasm," Lautaro said. “After four great years with Simone, perhaps we needed a change of scenery after that Champions League final. Chivu made sure everyone felt involved and could even train with a smile. That really helped.”

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella was reminded how he was a leader on the Italy team that failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

“That’s football and life. There are difficult moments,” Barella said. “For example, last season we came so close to everything and won nothing. In life you’ve always got to get back up on your feet.”

AC Milan, Juventus Risk Losing Out Champions League Spots

While Inter was celebrating, AC Milan and Juventus were at risk of losing their Champions League places.

Milan was reduced to 10 men and beaten 2-0 at Sassuolo for its fourth loss in seven matches. Then Juventus drew 1-1 with relegated Hellas Verona.

Third-placed Milan was left only two points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus, which is just three points ahead of fifth-placed Como, which is trying to get into the top four and secure a Champions League spot.

Three rounds remain in the Italian league.

Domenico Berardi scored early on for Sassuolo for his 12th career goal against Milan and Fikayo Tomori was sent off before Armand Lauriente doubled the advantage after the break.

Milan has scored only one goal in its last five matches.

Christian Pulisic, who came on in the second half, extended his goalless streak to a career-high 17 league matches.

Juventus Drops Points Against Hellas Verona

Juventus also dropped points at home against Verona but extended its unbeaten run to nine matches.

Kieron Bowie put Verona ahead after intercepting a pass from Juventus defender Gleison Bremer then Dusan Vlahovic equalized for Juventus with a free kick around Verona’s wall for his first goal since October.

Also, Bologna was held 0-0 by Cagliari in a regional derby.

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