Inter Vs Como LIVE Score, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Nerazzurri and Lariani Battle At San Siro For Place In Final

Inter Milan footballers in action in Serie A 2025-26. Inter/X

Inter Milan vs Como LIVE Football Score Updates, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Inter Milan vs Como Coppa Italia 2025-26 semi-final match at the San Siro in Milano, Italy on April 22, Wednesday. After a cagey 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Inter Milan and Como 1907 enter this clash with everything to play for. Inter, currently dominant in Serie A with a 12-point lead, are chasing a historic domestic double under Cristian Chivu. Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas’s Como side—the season's breakout sensation—is looking to secure a first-ever major trophy and cap off their return to the top flight with a dream trip to the final. Follow play-by-play updates of the Inter Milan vs Como semi-final match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Apr 2026, 11:20:18 pm IST Inter Milan vs Como LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Inter Milan vs Como

Series: Coppa Italia 2025-26

Venue: San Siro in Milano, Italy

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Time: 12:30 AM IST