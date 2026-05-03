SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 45 At Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-profile Indian Premier League clash on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad, currently third on the table with 12 points, included Smaran Ravichandran and Harshal Patel in the playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane also made two changes, bringing in Finn Allen for Tim Seifert and Manish Pandey in place of Ramandeep Singh.
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