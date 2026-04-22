Inter Milan 3-2 Como Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Calhanoglu's Brace, Sucic's Winner Drive Nerazzuri To Comeback Win

In a thrilling display of resilience at the San Siro on April 22, Wednesday, Inter Milan overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Como 3-2, securing their place in the Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final. After a scoreless first leg, Como stunned the Nerazzurri early in this second leg. Martin Baturina opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, and Lucas Da Cunha doubled the lead shortly after halftime, leaving Inter’s domestic double hopes hanging by a thread. The comeback was sparked by Hakan Çalhanoglu, who drilled a low strike home in the 69th minute before incredibly heading an equalizer in the 86th. With momentum fully shifted, Petar Sucic's clinical 89th-minute finish sealed the victory. Cristian Chivu’s side now advances to the final in Rome, while Cesc Fabregas’s Como side departs with immense pride after a valiant campaign.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Coppa Italia: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu embraces Inter Milan's Petar Sucic after the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
1/9
Coppa Italia: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu, center, celebrates after Inter Milan's Petar Sucic scored his side's third goal during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Italy Coppa Italia Soccer: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores his side's second goal during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Italy Coppa Italia Soccer: Como vs Inter Milan
Como's Jacobo Ramon (14) ans Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito goes for header during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Coppa Italia 2025-26: Inter Milan vs Como
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their opening goal during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Coppa Italia 2025-26: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, right, heads the ball besides Como's Anastasios Douvikas during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Italy Italian Cup Soccer: Inter Milan vs Como
Como's Nico Paz, left, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco challenge for the ball during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Italy Italian Cup Soccer: Como vs Inter Milan
Como's Lucas Da Cunha, right, celebrates with team mate Martin Baturina after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Inter Milan vs Como
Como's Martin Baturina scores his side's opening goal during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Como vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny, center, controls the ball during the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

  2. West Indies Cricketer Lands Up In Hospital After Scary Incident As Match Abandoned Due To Disruptive Pitch

  3. LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Dons Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race After SRH Vs DC, Match 31

  5. IPL Dispatch: Dhoni Question Persists For CSK In Southern Derby; Manjrekar Backs Shreyas Iyer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 21, 2026

  2. One Year After Pahalgam: Grief Lingers, Kashmir Still Caught In The Crossfire

  3. Welfarism To Delimitation: Campaign Narrative Shifts In Tamil Nadu’s Final Stretch

  4. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

  5. One Year After Pahalgam: No Lowering Of Guard Despite Improved Security Scenario

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. US Limits Intel Sharing With South Korea Following Minister’s Remarks On North Korean Nuclear Site

  3. Talks Uncertain, Ceasefire Clock Ticking: Is War In West Asia Set To Resume?

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory

  2. The Prison That Trusts You Back

  3. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

  4. Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

  5. Citadel 2 Trailer And Release Date Announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Return With A New Mission

  6. Victor Wembanyama Injury News: San Antonio Spurs Star Out Of NBA Play-Offs After Possible Concussion

  7. Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Retrial Opens For Third Time In New York

  8. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore