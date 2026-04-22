Inter Milan 3-2 Como Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Calhanoglu's Brace, Sucic's Winner Drive Nerazzuri To Comeback Win
In a thrilling display of resilience at the San Siro on April 22, Wednesday, Inter Milan overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Como 3-2, securing their place in the Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final. After a scoreless first leg, Como stunned the Nerazzurri early in this second leg. Martin Baturina opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, and Lucas Da Cunha doubled the lead shortly after halftime, leaving Inter’s domestic double hopes hanging by a thread. The comeback was sparked by Hakan Çalhanoglu, who drilled a low strike home in the 69th minute before incredibly heading an equalizer in the 86th. With momentum fully shifted, Petar Sucic's clinical 89th-minute finish sealed the victory. Cristian Chivu’s side now advances to the final in Rome, while Cesc Fabregas’s Como side departs with immense pride after a valiant campaign.
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