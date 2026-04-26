Torino Vs Inter Live Streaming, Serie A 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Check the live streaming and telecast details of the Torino vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match at the Stadio Olimpico Grande in Torino

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Inter Milan Vs Como, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-final Second Leg
Inter Milan footballers in action in Serie A 2025-26. Photo: Inter/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan is playing Torino away from home

  • The match is being played at Stadio Olimpico Grande

  • Check the live streaming details below

As Serie A enter its final stretch, league leaders Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino tonight with a single objective: moving one step closer to mathematically securing their 21st Scudetto.

With a commanding 12-point lead at the summit, Cristian Chivu’s side could potentially seal the title as early as this weekend if results elsewhere go their way.

Inter enters Matchday 34 on a formidable four-match winning streak, having dismantled opponents with relentless efficiency. Despite the looming pressure of a domestic double—following their recent progression to the Coppa Italia final—the Nerazzurri have shown no signs of fatigue.

For Torino, currently sitting in the mid-table, the goal is to play spoiler and maintain their own positive momentum, having picked up 10 points from their last five outings.

The visitors will be without captain and talisman Lautaro Martínez, who is being rested due to a minor muscle strain. In his absence, Marcus Thuram is expected to lead the line alongside youngster Francesco Pio Esposito. Alessandro Bastoni remains a doubt but may feature from the bench, while Hakan Çalhanoğlu continues to pull the strings in midfield.

Manager Paolo Vanoli welcomed captain Duvan Zapata back to the matchday squad, though he may start on the bench. The creative burden will fall on Nikola Vlašić, supported by the strike duo of Giovanni Simeone and Che Adams. Defensively, Torino has been sturdy this season with 12 clean sheets, a record they will need to uphold against the league’s most potent attack.

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History heavily favors the visitors. Inter are on an eight-match winning streak against Torino, including a dominant 5-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture back in August. However, under Vanoli, the Granata have become a much tougher unit at home, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle in Turin.

Q

When and where will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be played?

A

The Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Stadio Maradona, Italy on Sunday, April 26, 2025 at 9:30 pm IST (October 8).

Q

Where will the Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Torino vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 match will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K in Italy.

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