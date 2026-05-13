Lazio Vs Inter Live Score, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Heavyweights Clash As Nerazzurri Chase Historic Domestic Double

Inter Milan footballers in action during Serie A 2025-26. Inter/X

Lazio Vs Inter Live Score Updates, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Lazio vs Inter Coppa Italia 2025-26 final at the Olimpico in Roma, Italy on May 14, Thursday. The Nerazzurri, led by Cristian Chivu, enter the final as overwhelming favorites after already securing the Serie A title. They are chasing a historic domestic double and boast a frightening run of form, remaining unbeaten in their last nine matches. Just four days ago, Inter sent a stern warning to their opponents by cruising to a 3-0 victory over the Biancocelesti at this very venue. Lazio, under Maurizio Sarri, face a daunting task but will rely on the "home" advantage of the Olimpico. While their league form has been inconsistent, they have proven to be cup specialists this season, advancing through dramatic penalty shootouts in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals. All eyes will be on Mattia Zaccagni and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to spark an upset. Meanwhile, Inter will look to the lethal partnership of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram to dismantle a Lazio defense that struggled to contain them last weekend. Follow play-by-play updates of the Lazio vs Roma match with us.

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