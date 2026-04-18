Inter Milan 3-0 Cagliari, Serie A: Thuram And Barella Shine As Nerazzurri Cruise To Comfortable Win
Inter Milan took a major step toward the Serie A title with a dominant 3-0 win over Cagliari at the San Siro. After a goalless first half, Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, finishing a well-worked move, before Nicolo Barella doubled the lead just four minutes later with a powerful strike. Inter controlled proceedings thereafter, limiting Cagliari’s chances, and substitute Piotr Zielinski sealed the result with a stunning stoppage-time goal. The victory extended Inter’s lead at the top of the table to 12 points, further strengthening their grip on the Scudetto race, while Cagliari remained in 16th place, still battling to avoid relegation.
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