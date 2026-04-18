Inter Milan 3-0 Cagliari, Serie A: Thuram And Barella Shine As Nerazzurri Cruise To Comfortable Win

Inter Milan took a major step toward the Serie A title with a dominant 3-0 win over Cagliari at the San Siro. After a goalless first half, Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, finishing a well-worked move, before Nicolo Barella doubled the lead just four minutes later with a powerful strike. Inter controlled proceedings thereafter, limiting Cagliari’s chances, and substitute Piotr Zielinski sealed the result with a stunning stoppage-time goal. The victory extended Inter’s lead at the top of the table to 12 points, further strengthening their grip on the Scudetto race, while Cagliari remained in 16th place, still battling to avoid relegation.

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Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, on Marcus Thuram shoulders, celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Piotr Zielinski
Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Inter Milans Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates with Federico Dimarco after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Yerry Mina
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Cagliari's Yerry Mina go for a header during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after his teammate Marcus Thuram scored the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, celebrates with his teammate Denzel Dumfries after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Carlos Augusto
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, and Cagliari's Marco Palestra in action during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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inter milan vs cagliari serie a soccer-Inter Milans Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Cagliari in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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