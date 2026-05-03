Man United 3-2 Liverpool, English Premier League: Mainoo Strike Seals Champions League Return For Red Devils

Man United vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester United completed a league double over Liverpool with a thrilling 3‑2 win at Old Trafford, as Kobbie Mainoo struck the decisive goal, guaranteeing a return to the Champions League after a two‑year absence

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Manchester United vs Liverpool match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 35
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester United beat Liverpool 3‑2 at Old Trafford, returning to the Champions League after a two‑year absence

  • Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner after Liverpool had fought back from two goals down

  • United completed a home‑and‑away league double over Liverpool for the first time since 2015‑16

Manchester United guaranteed a return to the Champions League next season with a 3-2 win against Liverpool on Sunday.

Kobbie Mainoo settled a thrilling Premier League clash at Old Trafford with his first-time strike from the edge of the area.

Defending champion Liverpool had fought back from two goals down to level the game. But Mainoo’s goal meant United would again be playing in European club soccer’s top competition after a two-year absence.

To the delight of its fans, United also completed a league double of home-and-away wins against Liverpool for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Victory saw Michael Carrick achieve the target he was set when in January he was handed the role of head coach until the end of the season. Rescuing United’s season from freefall, he has led the club to third in the standings and produced statement wins against Arsenal, Manchester City and now Liverpool.

Victory will strengthen calls for Carrick to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Matheus Cunha put United ahead after six minutes with a left-footed strike from inside the box and Benjamin Sesko doubled the lead in the 14th when bundling in from close range.

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United’s dominance should have produced more goals with Bruno Fernandes wasting a good chance to add a third.

But the game was turned on its head after the break as Dominik Szoboszlai pulled one back for Liverpool two minutes into the second half and then a mix-up in United’s defense allowed Cody Gakpo to equalize in the 56th.

United regained its composure and Mainoo’s strike saw Old Trafford erupt in celebration.

Bournemouth’s Champions League bid

Bournemouth earlier strengthened its unlikely push for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth is sixth in the standings, with the top five guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League. That could be extended to the top six if Aston Villa wins the Europa League and finishes fifth.

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