Man United 3-2 Liverpool, English Premier League: Mainoo Strike Seals Champions League Return For Red Devils

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson