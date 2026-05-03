Alex Ferguson Hospitalised Ahead Of Man United Vs Liverpool At Old Trafford

Summary of this article
Alex Ferguson was hospitalised before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool at Old Trafford
Ferguson, a regular presence at United home games, left before kick-off but was reported to be “okay”
The Scot previously suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018 that required emergency surgery
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell ahead of the club’s English Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Ferguson, a regular presence during United’s home matches, was seen at Old Trafford earlier in the day and was pictured on social media before the game. However, the 84-year-old Scot left before kick-off, and was hospitalised as a precaution but was “okay”, according to an AP report.
In 2018, Ferguson suffered a brain haemorrhage and required emergency surgery before recovering.
Ferguson remains the most successful manager in the club’s history, having won 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. Over a 26-and-a-half year tenure, he lifted 28 major honours for the Red Devils. He retired in 2013 after winning his 13th league title.
Meanwhile, Man United won 3-2 over Liverpool on Sunday, sealing a place in next season’s Champions League.
Why was Alex Ferguson taken to the hospital?
Alex Ferguson was hospitalised after feeling unwell ahead of Manchester United’s English Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, but reports confirmed he was “okay” and it was precautionary.
What is Alex Ferguson’s legacy at Manchester United?
Alex Ferguson is Manchester United’s most successful manager, winning 13 English Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and 28 major honours before retiring in 2013.
What was the result of the Man United vs Liverpool match?
Manchester United won 3‑2, with goals from Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Kobbie Mainoo.