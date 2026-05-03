Man United Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Red Devils Eye UCL Berth Against Rivals

Man United vs Liverpool Live Updates, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MUN vs LIV, Matchday 35 fixture at Old Trafford on May 3, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Manchester United Vs Liverpool Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 Old Trafford
Casemiro celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Both teams are out of English top-flight title contention, but qualification for Europe is on the agenda, as the third-placed Red Devils will seal a UEFA Champions League berth if they win tonight. The Reds, who stand fourth, will similarly come really close to a UCL spot guarantee with a victory. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man United vs Liverpool football match right here.
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Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Liverpool Playing XI

Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Man United Playing XI

Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

  • Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST

Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Welcome!

Greetings, everyone! We are building up to a clash of the titans in the Premier League, with Manchester United hosting Liverpool at Old Trafford. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.

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