Man United Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Red Devils Eye UCL Berth Against Rivals

Casemiro celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Both teams are out of English top-flight title contention, but qualification for Europe is on the agenda, as the third-placed Red Devils will seal a UEFA Champions League berth if they win tonight. The Reds, who stand fourth, will similarly come really close to a UCL spot guarantee with a victory. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man United vs Liverpool football match right here.
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Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Liverpool Playing XI
Greetings, everyone! We are building up to a clash of the titans in the Premier League, with Manchester United hosting Liverpool at Old Trafford. Stay with us for pre-match info, team news and live updates.