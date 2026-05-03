Man United Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Red Devils Eye UCL Berth Against Rivals

Casemiro celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford in Manchester. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 35 fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Both teams are out of English top-flight title contention, but qualification for Europe is on the agenda, as the third-placed Red Devils will seal a UEFA Champions League berth if they win tonight. The Reds, who stand fourth, will similarly come really close to a UCL spot guarantee with a victory. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man United vs Liverpool football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 07:03:12 pm IST Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Man United Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manutd)

3 May 2026, 07:02:28 pm IST Man United vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Series: English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST