Dynamo Kyiv Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming, Ukrainian Premier League: Preview, Head-To-Head In Klasychne Derby

Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukrainian Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the Klasychne Derby, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming Ukrainian Premier League 2025-26 matchday 26
Shakhtar Donetsk players in action during the UEFA Conference League match against Crystal Palace. | Photo: Instagram/fcshakhtar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dynamo Kyiv host Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday, the 203rd edition of the Klasychne Derby

  • Shakhtar lead the table with 60 points, seven clear of LNZ, and are unbeaten in all but one league match this season

  • Find out when and where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live on TV and online

Dynamo Kyiv will host Shakhtar Donetsk in the 203rd iteration of the Klasychne Derby in Matchday 26 of the Ukrainian Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday. This is the biggest rivalry in Ukrainian football, and it will also shape the top-flight title race.

Shakhtar Donetsk are at the top of the standings with 60 points, with a seven-point cushion over second-placed LNZ. The Miners are in superb form domestically, having lost just one match all season and being on a three-game winning streak. However, they are coming off a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, are in fourth place with 47 points, just two points behind third-placed Polissya Zhytomyr, who occupy the final Conference League qualifier spot. With five rounds remaining in the league phase, the Blue and Whites need to win their remaining fixtures to have any shot of challenging for the title.

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk25186159164360
2LNZ Cherkasy26165536162053
3Polissya Zhytomyr25154644172749
4Dynamo Kyiv25145658312747
5Metalist 1925 Kharkiv25129431141745
6Kolos Kovalivka26111052721643
7Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih2611874641541
8Karpaty Lviv2691073526937
9Zorya Luhansk259883532335
10Veres Rivne2679102534-930
11Obolon Kyiv2669112343-2027
12Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi2675143040-1026
13Kudrivka2657142743-1622
14Rukh Lviv2562171742-2520
15Oleksandriya2627171852-3413
16Poltava2626182366-4312

The match comes on the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Over the past 24 hours, at least 10 people have been killed and 76 more injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, the country’s officials told the BBC.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Head-to-Head Record

Related Content
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, second left, celebrates with Arsenal's Declan Rice, centre, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Arsenal's Eberechi Eze after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London. - AP Photo
Arsenal 3-0 Fulham Highlights, English Premier League: Gyokeres' Brace Keeps Gunners On Track Of Title Contention
Representative image: Russian strikes in Ukraine - | Photo: AP - for representative purposes only
Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other Of Ceasefire Violations During Orthodox Easter Truce
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Instagram
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Shot Down Shahed Drones In West Asian Countries During Iran War
Former Romanian coaching great Mircea Lucescu - AP Photo
Mircea Lucescu Dies: Romanian Football Great Passes Away At Age 80
Related Content

Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk have faced each other in 202 official matches. Dynamo have won 87 times, compared with 65 victories for Shakhtar. The remaining 50 matches have ended in draws.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match being played?

A

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be played at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium on Sunday, May 3, 2026. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live in India?

A

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India.

Q

Where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live elsewhere?

A

In Ukraine, fans can watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live on Kyivstar TV and UPL.TV.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s 4-Fer Wrecks Punjab, Two In Two Rocks Lower Order

  2. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score, PSL 2026 Final: Basit Dismisses Sadaqat | HHK 30/1 (3)

  3. Nishant Sindhu Interview | ‘I Try To Learn From Shubman Gill's Class’: GT Youngster Opens Up On His Time In IPL

  4. IPL 2026: Mittal Family Takes Control Of Rajasthan Royals With 75% Stake After Somani Deal Fails

  5. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Southern Stakes: Tamil Nadu, Kerala Gear Up For Verdict Day

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Several Dead, Many Injured In Early Morning Fire in Vivek Vihar in East Delhi

  4. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

  5. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Renewed US-Iran Conflict 'Likely', Tehran Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

  2. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  3. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign