Dynamo Kyiv Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming, Ukrainian Premier League: Preview, Head-To-Head In Klasychne Derby

Summary of this article
Dynamo Kyiv host Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday, the 203rd edition of the Klasychne Derby
Shakhtar lead the table with 60 points, seven clear of LNZ, and are unbeaten in all but one league match this season
Find out when and where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live on TV and online
Dynamo Kyiv will host Shakhtar Donetsk in the 203rd iteration of the Klasychne Derby in Matchday 26 of the Ukrainian Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday. This is the biggest rivalry in Ukrainian football, and it will also shape the top-flight title race.
Shakhtar Donetsk are at the top of the standings with 60 points, with a seven-point cushion over second-placed LNZ. The Miners are in superb form domestically, having lost just one match all season and being on a three-game winning streak. However, they are coming off a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg.
Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, are in fourth place with 47 points, just two points behind third-placed Polissya Zhytomyr, who occupy the final Conference League qualifier spot. With five rounds remaining in the league phase, the Blue and Whites need to win their remaining fixtures to have any shot of challenging for the title.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|25
|18
|6
|1
|59
|16
|43
|60
|2
|LNZ Cherkasy
|26
|16
|5
|5
|36
|16
|20
|53
|3
|Polissya Zhytomyr
|25
|15
|4
|6
|44
|17
|27
|49
|4
|Dynamo Kyiv
|25
|14
|5
|6
|58
|31
|27
|47
|5
|Metalist 1925 Kharkiv
|25
|12
|9
|4
|31
|14
|17
|45
|6
|Kolos Kovalivka
|26
|11
|10
|5
|27
|21
|6
|43
|7
|Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih
|26
|11
|8
|7
|46
|41
|5
|41
|8
|Karpaty Lviv
|26
|9
|10
|7
|35
|26
|9
|37
|9
|Zorya Luhansk
|25
|9
|8
|8
|35
|32
|3
|35
|10
|Veres Rivne
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|30
|11
|Obolon Kyiv
|26
|6
|9
|11
|23
|43
|-20
|27
|12
|Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi
|26
|7
|5
|14
|30
|40
|-10
|26
|13
|Kudrivka
|26
|5
|7
|14
|27
|43
|-16
|22
|14
|Rukh Lviv
|25
|6
|2
|17
|17
|42
|-25
|20
|15
|Oleksandriya
|26
|2
|7
|17
|18
|52
|-34
|13
|16
|Poltava
|26
|2
|6
|18
|23
|66
|-43
|12
The match comes on the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Over the past 24 hours, at least 10 people have been killed and 76 more injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, the country’s officials told the BBC.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Head-to-Head Record
Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk have faced each other in 202 official matches. Dynamo have won 87 times, compared with 65 victories for Shakhtar. The remaining 50 matches have ended in draws.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match being played?
The Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will be played at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium on Sunday, May 3, 2026. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live in India?
The Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India.
Where to watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live elsewhere?
In Ukraine, fans can watch the Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live on Kyivstar TV and UPL.TV.