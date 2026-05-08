Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa Conference League SF: Eagles To Take On Vallecano In Final

In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace advanced to its first European final by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the semifinal second leg and 5-2 on aggregate. That means English clubs will compete in all three European title matches. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Palace will play Rayo Vallecano in the May 27 final in Leipzig, Germany. The mid-table La Liga team beat Strasbourg 1-0 on Thursday and 2-0 overall.

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Europa Conference League SF: Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson celebrates with fans at the end of the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Europa Conference League SF: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Shakhtar's Lassina Traore, left, and Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada challenge for the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Britain Conference League Soccer: Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, kicks the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Britain Conference League Soccer: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton kicks the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match: Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, right, and Shakhtar's Marlon Gomes challenge for the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Shakhtar's Alisson, right, heads the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Europa League Soccer: Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Crystal Palace's Yeremy Pino, left, celebrates with Crystal Palace's Jaydee Canvot after scores a disallowed goal during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Europa League Soccer: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace fans support their team prior to the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, and Shakhtar's Oleh Ocheretko challenge for the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace
Shakhtar's Eguinaldo kicks the ball during the Conference League semifinal second leg soccer match between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk, in London. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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