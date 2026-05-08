Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa Conference League SF: Eagles To Take On Vallecano In Final
In the third-tier Conference League, Crystal Palace advanced to its first European final by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the semifinal second leg and 5-2 on aggregate. That means English clubs will compete in all three European title matches. Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Palace will play Rayo Vallecano in the May 27 final in Leipzig, Germany. The mid-table La Liga team beat Strasbourg 1-0 on Thursday and 2-0 overall.
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