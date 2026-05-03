EC Orders Re-poll In 285 Stations In WB’s Falta After EVM Tampering Allegations

Summary of this article
Re-poll in 285 booths set for 21 May; counting to be held on 24 May.
Allegations include EVM tampering, disrupted CCTV footage, and unauthorised booth access.
Falta recorded highest complaints among 77 EVM-related issues in Phase 2 polling
The Election Commission has ordered a complete re-poll in all 285 polling stations of the Falta constituency in West Bengal, to be held on May 21, following serious allegations of electoral malpractice. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm, with counting scheduled for May 24. All the four assembly seats from where complaints were filed are TMC strongholds.
The decision follows reports of widespread irregularities during polling on 29 April. Officials cited multiple instances of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), including the use of adhesive tape, ink, and even perfume on ballot unit buttons. Surveillance footage from several booths was either incomplete or disrupted, and unauthorised individuals were reportedly seen entering voting compartments.
The Commission said these issues had compromised the integrity of the polling process in Falta, necessitating fresh elections across the constituency. The Chief Electoral Officer had earlier received 32 complaints of EVM tampering from the area.
This development comes after re-polling was already conducted in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour, both considered strongholds of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). These re-polls recorded a high voter turnout of nearly 87 per cent and were reported to have proceeded peacefully.
Overall, the Election Commission received 77 complaints of alleged EVM tampering during the second phase of polling, with the highest number from Falta. Voting in this phase covered 142 assembly constituencies across eight districts, while no re-polling was required during the first phase held on 23 April.
The issue has intensified political tensions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling TMC of orchestrating the tampering, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rejected exit poll predictions favouring the BJP and expressed confidence in her party’s performance.