Mamata Visits Bhabanipur Strong Room, Warns Against Counting Irregularities

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee visited the Bhabanipur EVM strong room before counting day.
She warned against counting irregularities and urged party workers to remain vigilant.
The move has heightened political focus on the closely watched Bhabanipur constituency.
Mamata Banerjee on Friday visited the EVM strong room in Bhabanipur and cautioned against any irregularities in the counting process, signalling that the All India Trinamool Congress would keep a close watch on every stage of result tabulation.
Bhabanipur, one of Kolkata’s most prominent constituencies, has remained at the centre of political attention throughout the election season. Banerjee’s visit to the secured facility where Electronic Voting Machines are stored was seen as both a show of confidence and a warning that her party would not tolerate any procedural lapses.
Speaking to party workers and media persons outside the strong room, Banerjee stressed that democracy depends not only on free voting but also on fair counting. She urged Trinamool polling agents and counting representatives to remain vigilant and ensure that each vote cast by citizens is properly accounted for. “People have voted with trust. That trust must be protected till the last round of counting,” she said.
The Chief Minister also called upon election officials to maintain complete transparency and adhere strictly to established protocols. Her remarks appeared aimed at mobilising party cadres to monitor the counting process closely, especially in a constituency where margins and turnout are being watched keenly.
Senior Trinamool leaders said the visit was intended to reassure supporters and send a message that the party remains alert. They argued that in a high-stakes seat like Bhabanipur, vigilance is essential to preserve confidence in the electoral system.
Opposition parties, however, criticised the move and accused Banerjee of attempting to cast doubt on institutions before counting had even begun. Leaders from rival camps said such statements could undermine public faith in the process and were politically motivated.
Election authorities maintained that all standard safeguards remain in place at the strong room, including multi-layered security, CCTV surveillance, and access protocols involving representatives of contesting parties. Officials added that preparations for counting were proceeding according to schedule.
The Bhabanipur result is expected to carry significance beyond the constituency itself, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition forces treating it as a symbolic battleground. Banerjee’s visit has therefore added another layer of drama to an already high-voltage political contest.