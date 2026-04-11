Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Scott Winner Blows Title Race Open

Summary of this article
Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in the English Premier League 2025-26
Junior Kroupi opened the scoring early, before Viktor Gyokeres equalised from the penalty spot
Alex Scott’s 74th‑minute winner secured the win for the Cherries
Arsenal’s title charge in the English Premier League 2025-26 suffered a major setback after a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The league leaders missed the chance to go 12 points clear at the top and have now lost three of their last four matches across all competitions.
Bournemouth took the lead early, with Eli Junior Kroupi scoring from close range in the 17th minute. Viktor Gyokeres equalised for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, but the hosts struggled to capitalise on their chances after that.
Alex Scott struck the winner in the 74th minute, handing the Cherries an unlikely away win. Meanwhile, the pressure increased on Mikel Arteta’s men before their crucial clash against Manchester City on April 19. Arsenal have played two more matches than City, who can cut the gap to six points with a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The Gunners already suffered a 2-0 loss to City in the English League Cup final. This was followed by a shock defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup final, ending Arsenal’s hopes of a quadruple. However, they remain alive in the UEFA Champions League, securing a 1-0 win over Sporting CP in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth have now won at Arsenal in back-to-back seasons and set a new club record with 12 consecutive unbeaten league matches in the top flight.