Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Scott Winner Blows Title Race Open

Bournemouth's Alex Scott scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Adam Davy

Bournemouth's Alex Scott scores his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Bournemouth in London, England Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Adam Davy