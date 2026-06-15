Belgium Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The fourteenth fixture will mark the first major clash between the Red Devils and the Pharaohs
Predictions point towards a win for Belgium 2-1 over Egypt
The match will take place on June 16, 12:30 am (IST) at Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, USA
Belgium and Egypt will get Group G underway when they face off in the 14th fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
With New Zealand and Iran also competing in the group, both nations will view this opening encounter as a crucial opportunity to gain an early advantage in the race for a place in the knockout stages.
The match also marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides, despite a surprisingly rich history of friendly encounters.
The Red Devils, led by head coach Rudi Garcia, arrive at the tournament with a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent. Belgium have consistently been among Europe's strongest sides over the past decade and will be aiming to finally translate their individual quality into a deep World Cup run.
With expectations once again high, a positive start against Egypt will be a key objective for Garcia and his squad.
Standing opposite them are The Pharaohs, coached by Egyptian football legend Hossam Hassan, the nation's all-time leading goal scorer.
Egypt enter the tournament carrying confidence from their previous meetings with Belgium, having won three of the four encounters between the nations.
Their most recent clash came in a 2022 international friendly, where Egypt secured an impressive 2-1 victory. Previous results also include victories in 2005 and 1999, while Belgium's lone win came in 2018.
While historical results slightly favour Egypt, World Cup football presents an entirely different challenge.
Belgium's superior squad depth and tournament experience make them favourites on paper, but The Pharaohs have repeatedly shown they can trouble the European giants.
With both sides eager to start Group G on the right foot, the opening fixture promises to be one of the most intriguing contests of the tournament's first week.
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 4
Belgium Wins: 1
Egypt Wins: 3
Draws: 0
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Belgium enter this Group G opener as favourites, with most predictions pointing towards a narrow 2-1 victory for the Red Devils. Rudi Garcia's side possess significant attacking quality, led by midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne and explosive winger Jérémy Doku, both of whom have the ability to unlock even the most organised defensive setups.
Their experience at the highest level and superior squad depth give Belgium a slight edge heading into the contest.
Egypt, however, remain a dangerous opponent under Hossam Hassan and will look to frustrate Belgium with a disciplined defensive structure before striking on the counter.
The Pharaohs' biggest weapon is undoubtedly Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, whose pace, movement and finishing ability make him a constant threat whenever Egypt transition forward.
While Egypt's defensive resilience and Salah's individual brilliance should ensure a competitive contest, Belgium's attacking pedigree and creative quality are expected to prove decisive over 90 minutes.
Expect a closely fought encounter, but the Europeans should have enough firepower to secure all three points.
Prediction: Belgium 2-1 Egypt.
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Belgium Predicted XIs:
Courtois (GK); Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Onana; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.
Egypt Predicted XIs:
Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Seattle, Washington, USA
Stadium: Seattle Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 16 June
Kick-off Time: 16/06/2026 – 12:30 am (IST)
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Belgium Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Belgium:
Goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois, Matz Sels, Senne Lammens.
Defenders
Thomas Meunier, Wout Faes, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper, Zeno Debast, Nathan Ngoy, Koni De Winter.
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Hans Vanaken, Jorthy Mokio, Aster Vranckx.
Forwards
Romelu Lukaku, Jérémy Doku, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Dodi Lukebakio, Malick Fofana, Johan Bakayoko, Cyril Ngonge, Diego Moreira.
Egypt:
Goalkeepers
Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Awad.
Defenders
Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hamdi Fathi, Ahmed Fattouh, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Chibi, Mohamed Abdelshafy.
Midfielders
Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy, Akram Tawfik, Nabil Emad Dunga, Mohamed Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed Zizo.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed, Ibrahim Adel, Mostafa Fathi, Ahmed Sayed Ghoneim, Mohamed Sherif.