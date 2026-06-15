Belgium Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Red Devils Face Tough Challenge From Pharaohs At Seattle Stadium

Egypt players participate in a training session ahead of their team's World Cup Group G soccer match against Belgium in Seattle. AP Photo

Belgium Vs Egypt Live Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the BEL vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G at the Seattle Stadium on June 15, Monday. The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off in Seattle for Group G as the Red Devils face the Pharaohs. Belgium, ranked ninth globally, enter the tournament aiming to move past the disappointment of their 2022 group-stage exit. Coach Rudi Garcia has overseen a disciplined, unbeaten qualifying run, relying on the playmaking brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne and the clinical finishing of Loïs Openda. In contrast, Egypt arrive at their fourth-ever World Cup appearance with significant momentum, having remained undefeated throughout their own qualifying campaign. This fixture is particularly special for Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah, who celebrates his 34th birthday on matchday. While Egypt has historically struggled to secure a victory in the finals, their recent tactical stability under Hossam Hassan suggests they are well-prepared to challenge the favorites. With Belgium favoring controlled, possession-based football and Egypt utilizing sharp, clinical counter-attacks, this clash is a fascinating strategic test. As both teams look to set the tone for the group, discipline and squad depth will be critical. In a stadium expected to be at capacity, the pressure of this opening stage will truly define which team takes the first step toward the knockout phase. Follow play-by-play updates of the Belgium vs Egypt match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jun 2026, 11:12:54 pm IST Belgium Vs Egypt LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Seattle, Washington, United States Stadium: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) Date: Monday, 15 June 2026 Kick-off Time: 16/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)