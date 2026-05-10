Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth, EPL: Cherries Dream Of Europe After Narrow Win At Craven Cottage
Bournemouth and Brighton were still pushing for Champions League qualification after both recorded wins. Sixth-placed Bournemouth won at Fulham 1-0 in a game in which both teams were reduced to 10 men. Rayan scored for the Cherries as the Cottagers' season petered out with yet another defeat with question marks now hanging over boss Marco Silva's future at the club. Bournemouth are now two wins away from securing their best-placed finish in the league as well as securing European football for the first time.
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