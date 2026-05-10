Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth, EPL: Cherries Dream Of Europe After Narrow Win At Craven Cottage

Bournemouth and Brighton were still pushing for Champions League qualification after both recorded wins. Sixth-placed Bournemouth won at Fulham 1-0 in a game in which both teams were reduced to 10 men. Rayan scored for the Cherries as the Cottagers' season petered out with yet another defeat with question marks now hanging over boss Marco Silva's future at the club. Bournemouth are now two wins away from securing their best-placed finish in the league as well as securing European football for the first time.

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EPL: Fulham vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth players, standing, celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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EPL: Bournemouth vs Fulham
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, left, and Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Fulham vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier, center, celebrates as teammate Rayan, not pictured, scores their side's first goal English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Fulham
Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi and Fulham's Issa Diop, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Fulham vs Bournemouth
Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz attempts a overhead kick towards goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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EPL 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Fulham
Bournemouth's Rayan celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Fulham vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Ryan Christie, left, and Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Fulham
Bournemouth's Adam Smith, left, and Fulham's Antonee Robinson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and AFC Bournemouth in London. | Photo: Ben Whitley/PA via AP
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