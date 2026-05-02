Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

Voting resumes in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour following EC order

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
West Bengal Assembly elections
Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Repolling began at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas after reports of electoral malpractices in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour.

  • The Election Commission ordered fresh voting based on reports from observers and “material circumstances”, with polling from 7 am to 6 pm.

  • BJP alleged irregularities in seats linked to Abhishek Banerjee; counting for the state polls is scheduled on May 4.

Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

Eleven voting stations in the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour were ordered to have fresh polling.

According to the official, voting will start at 7 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

The Election Commission official stated that "material circumstances" and reports from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies served as the basis for the repoll order.

In both assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP has claimed widespread electoral malpractice in certain voting stations.

Subrata Gupta, the EC's special observer, was assigned to investigate the claims from the ground.

On Saturday, the EC will determine whether to hold repolling in the Falta assembly constituency.

Amidst special security measures, the West Bengal assembly elections were conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

On May 4, the votes will be counted.

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