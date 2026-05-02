Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.



Eleven voting stations in the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour were ordered to have fresh polling.



According to the official, voting will start at 7 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.