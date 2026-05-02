In Photos: West Bengal Repoll Draws Steady Voter Turnout
Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission at a polling station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. Repolling was held in parts of Magrahat Paschim following reports of electoral malpractices. Voting is underway at 15 polling stations in the district after the EC ordered repolling in 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour, with heightened security and monitoring in place. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. The Commission is also considering repolling in Falta. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.
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