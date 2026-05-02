In Photos: West Bengal Repoll Draws Steady Voter Turnout

Voters stand in a queue to cast their ballots during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission at a polling station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. Repolling was held in parts of Magrahat Paschim following reports of electoral malpractices. Voting is underway at 15 polling stations in the district after the EC ordered repolling in 11 booths in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour, with heightened security and monitoring in place. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. The Commission is also considering repolling in Falta. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
Voters shows their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
A specially-abled person being carried at a polling station during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
Security personnel stand guard at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
A voter shows her ink-marked fingers and her identity card after casting her vote during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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WB polls: Repoll in South 24 Parganas
A specially-abled person being carried at a polling station as she arrives to cast her vote during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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