In Photos: West Bengal Repoll Draws Steady Voter Turnout

Voters shows their identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

1/7 Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





2/7 A specially-abled person being carried at a polling station during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





3/7 Security personnel stand guard at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





4/7 Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during a repoll ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





5/7 Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





6/7 A voter shows her ink-marked fingers and her identity card after casting her vote during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





7/7 A specially-abled person being carried at a polling station as she arrives to cast her vote during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





