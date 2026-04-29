'Singham' Officer Keeps Vigil As Polling Underway In Bengal's South 24 Parganas

Summary of this article
Special observer Ajay Pal Sharma toured South 24 Parganas during phase two polling, warning troublemakers of "appropriate treatment" to prevent voter intimidation.
Party leaders accused Sharma of overstepping his role, while CM Mamata Banerjee claimed no state police officials were visible during polling.
Sharma's proactive measures in Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee's turf, sparked controversy ahead of the Assembly elections.
Special police observer Ajay Pal Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer nicknamed 'Singham' for his tough-on-criminals approach, toured West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday as voting commenced in the second phase of Assembly elections.
Sharma, currently posted as ACP in Prayagraj, had drawn political controversy over his proactive measures in the Diamond Harbour area – the stronghold of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee – in the days leading up to the polls to prevent intimidation and violence. Eyewitness accounts said Sharma was heard warning potential troublemakers of "appropriate treatment" if they tried to disrupt polling, and even visited the residence of Falta's TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, stating authorities would take "firm and immediate steps" against voter intimidation.
The officer faced protests from TMC leaders and workers on Tuesday, who accused him of overstepping his role and "intimidating" party workers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also weighed in, telling reporters in Bhabhanipur: "I have been contesting elections since 1984, and I have never seen such arrangements. There are no state police officials in sight."
Polling continued under tight security as political tensions remained high in the district.
West Bengal recorded a 61.11% voter turnout by 1 PM today as polling continues for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Voting is underway across 142 seats, including 11 in Kolkata, where 3.21 crore electors are expected to cast their votes.
Tensions rose in the Bhabanipur constituency as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the same polling booth area. Meanwhile, sporadic violence and clashes between party workers have been reported in districts like Hooghly and Nadia. The Election Commission is monitoring reports of EVM tampering and voter intimidation in various pockets.