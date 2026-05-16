‘Let Them Go’: Mamata Asks TMC Cadres To Rebuild Party After Bengal Poll Rout

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the TMC, encouraged its candidates who ran in the most recent assembly elections to rebuild the organisation after the party suffered an electoral defeat, saying that anyone who wanted to leave the party was free to do so.



Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, was present at a meeting with the party's running candidates at her Kalighat home on Friday. She declared that the organisation would return despite a crushing loss in the recent assembly elections.