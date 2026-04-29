Tension In Bhabanipur As Adhikari Faces Protests During Poll Visit

Slogan war between BJP and TMC workers in Kalighat triggers lathi-charge; opposition seeks more central forces

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Tension In Bhabanipur As Adhikari Faces Protests During Poll Visit
Tension In Bhabanipur As Adhikari Faces Protests During Poll Visit | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Suvendu Adhikari faced protests and slogan-shouting by TMC workers during a booth visit, escalating tensions in Kalighat.

  • Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse crowds as BJP and TMC supporters clashed near the polling booth.

  • Adhikari alleged an attack, sought additional forces from EC; TMC dismissed claims, calling it public anger.

Tensions erupted in Kolkata's Kalighat neighbourhood when Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP's candidate for Bhabanipur, visited a polling place on Wednesday and was met with slogans from TMC workers. This led to police intervention and an opposition leader's complaint to the EC requesting the deployment of more central forces.

To break up the gathering, security personnel had to use a lathi charge.

Adhikari, who has been visiting polling places throughout the Bhabanipur assembly constituency since the morning, arrived to check the polling arrangements when the incident occurred close to Joy Hind Bhavan in Kalighat.

As soon as he reached the area, TMC workers and supporters raised slogans of 'Jai Bangla' and 'chor, chor' against him, while BJP activists responded with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', leading to heightened tension in the politically sensitive neighbourhood.

As the slogan war heated up and supporters from both sides swarmed around the booth area, police officers stationed there found it difficult to keep both parties' cadres under control.

Adhikari complained to Election Commission officials while standing in front of the media, claiming that BJP workers were being obstructed and that he had been attacked.

"There has been an attack on me. More central forces should be sent immediately so that voters can cast their votes freely," he was heard telling poll officials.

Related Content
Campaign of Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari at Bhabanipur constituency - File Photo; Representative image
Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee Faces Suvendu Adhikari In High-Stakes Electoral Battle
Mamata Banerjee Cuts Rally Short in Bhabanipur, Accuses BJP of Disruption - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Cuts Rally Short in Bhabanipur, Accuses BJP of Disruption
TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari - null
TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari
Bhabanipur is set to host the most high-voltage clash in this year's Bengal assembly elections. - Sandipan Chatterjee
What’s The Buzz In Mamata’s Constituency?
Related Content

Alleging that efforts were being made to intimidate voters and opposition workers, he reportedly requested the deployment of more CRPF officers in the region.

In Bhabanipur, one of the most prominent constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP claimed that TMC supporters were purposefully attempting to cause unrest in order to obstruct free and fair voting.

The TMC, however, maintained that local people were expressing spontaneous anger against Adhikari and dismissed the BJP's allegations.

Since the morning, Adhikari has been visiting several Bhabanipur booth locations, including Chakraberia, Chetla, and Mitra Institution, as voting in the seat where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also running has advanced.

The second and final phase of the assembly elections is currently taking place in 142 constituencies in South Bengal, with Bhabanipur emerging as one of the most keenly followed battlegrounds because of the confrontation between Banerjee and Adhikari.

Voting will take place until 6 p.m., with the vote counting taking place on May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Rain Delays Start Of Play In Chattogram

  2. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Hosts Stutter In Run-Chase | NEP: 77/5 (21), OMA: 305/8

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  4. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen Bounces Back Strong With One-Sided 21-8 Win In Game 2

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  3. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  4. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  5. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  2. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Over 61% Voting Till 1 PM Amid Sporadic Violence

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Hosts Stutter In Run-Chase | NEP: 77/5 (21), OMA: 305/8

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings