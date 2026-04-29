Tension In Bhabanipur As Adhikari Faces Protests During Poll Visit

Since the morning, Adhikari has been visiting several Bhabanipur booth locations, including Chakraberia, Chetla, and Mitra Institution, as voting in the seat where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also running has advanced.



The second and final phase of the assembly elections is currently taking place in 142 constituencies in South Bengal, with Bhabanipur emerging as one of the most keenly followed battlegrounds because of the confrontation between Banerjee and Adhikari.



Voting will take place until 6 p.m., with the vote counting taking place on May 4.