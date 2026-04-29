As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

1/9 A security personnel keeps vigil as people wait in queues before casting their votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





2/9 Security check underway during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





3/9 Security check underway during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





4/9 People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





5/9 Women show their IDs as they wait in a queue before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





6/9 People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





7/9 People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





8/9 A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





9/9 People show their IDs as they wait in a queue before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook





