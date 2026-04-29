Kolkata Votes Amidst Tight Security

Kolkata and its surrounding suburbs recorded a steady voter turnout during the second and final phase of polling on 29 April 2026. Residents from across communities arrived at polling stations early to cast their votes. Polling is being held in 142 constituencies across seven districts. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 123 of these seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the Left Front claimed one. More than 3.22 crore voters are eligible to participate, while over 1,400 candidates are contesting. The significance of this phase is particularly strong in south Bengal and the Kolkata region, areas traditionally regarded as Trinamool Congress strongholds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a strong challenge from the BJP, which has fielded Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Bhabanipur contest.

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west bengal election 2026 second phase voting
As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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west bengal assembly election 2026 second phase
A security personnel keeps vigil as people wait in queues before casting their votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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west bengal assembly election 2026 second phase voting
Security check underway during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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Security check underway during voting in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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west bengal assembly election 2026 voting
Women show their IDs as they wait in a queue before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata.
People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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People wait in queues before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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A woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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People show their Voter IDs
People show their IDs as they wait in a queue before casting votes in the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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