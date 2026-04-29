Kolkata Votes Amidst Tight Security
Kolkata and its surrounding suburbs recorded a steady voter turnout during the second and final phase of polling on 29 April 2026. Residents from across communities arrived at polling stations early to cast their votes. Polling is being held in 142 constituencies across seven districts. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress won 123 of these seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the Left Front claimed one. More than 3.22 crore voters are eligible to participate, while over 1,400 candidates are contesting. The significance of this phase is particularly strong in south Bengal and the Kolkata region, areas traditionally regarded as Trinamool Congress strongholds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a strong challenge from the BJP, which has fielded Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Bhabanipur contest.
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