How Suvendu Adhikari Went From TMC Loyalist To Ending Mamata’s Rule

His rising profile brought bigger responsibilities. Suvendu won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and retained it in 2014. In 2016, he resigned from Parliament, won from Nandigram, and was appointed Minister of Transport by Mamata Banerjee. He later also handled Irrigation and Water Resources. As Transport Minister, he pushed modernisation initiatives like electric buses and better connectivity. Between 2016 and 2020, he emerged as one of the most influential TMC leaders after Mamata, controlling party affairs across several southern districts.