Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Makes For A High-Voltage Battle Ground As SIR Deletions Court Controversy
Nandigram, with its layered and complex political history, witnessed the headlining contest in 2021, when Mamata Banerjee squared off against turncoat leader Suvendu Adhikari. This time, Nandigram stands be a crucial seat for both camps again as the constituency grapples with religious polarisation, targeted deletions and SIR-anxiety.
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