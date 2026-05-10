Vijay’s First Actions As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: Free Electricity and Women’s Safety Orders

The second key decision involves the creation of a special force focused on women’s safety. The plan includes a helpline and measures aimed at prevention as well as quicker response to incidents of crime against women. Reports suggest the unit may operate across urban and rural areas, though specific operational details, staffing, and funding are still to be finalised. Vijay also directed the setting up of anti-drug task forces in every district, responding to growing concerns about narcotics affecting young people and communities.