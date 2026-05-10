Vijay’s First Actions As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: Free Electricity and Women’s Safety Orders

Summary of this article
Up to 200 units per month for eligible domestic consumers, aimed at providing immediate relief on household power bills.
Formation of a dedicated special force with helpline for prevention and faster response to crimes against women.
District-level task forces launched to combat narcotics abuse, particularly among youth.
Within hours of taking the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay signed orders on two major campaign issues: providing up to 200 units of free electricity to eligible households and establishing a dedicated mechanism for women’s safety. The moves came on the same day as the swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, setting an early tone for the new administration.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to Vijay on Sunday morning. Shortly afterwards, the first files were cleared. The electricity order promises relief on power bills for domestic consumers, typically those using under 500 units a month. For many middle-class and lower-income families in the state, this addresses a regular household expense that has drawn complaints in recent years amid fluctuating tariffs and rising costs.
The second key decision involves the creation of a special force focused on women’s safety. The plan includes a helpline and measures aimed at prevention as well as quicker response to incidents of crime against women. Reports suggest the unit may operate across urban and rural areas, though specific operational details, staffing, and funding are still to be finalised. Vijay also directed the setting up of anti-drug task forces in every district, responding to growing concerns about narcotics affecting young people and communities.
These announcements were made without delay, reflecting an emphasis on rapid decision-making in the initial hours of governance. Officials indicated that further guidelines on eligibility for free power, implementation timelines, and the structure of the safety units would be released in the coming days.
Immediate Implications and Practical Considerations
The free electricity scheme is expected to benefit a large section of residential consumers. In Tamil Nadu, where electricity is already subsidised to varying degrees, expanding free units could ease financial pressure on families. However, the move raises questions about its impact on the state electricity board’s finances. Power generation, distribution losses, and the shift toward renewable sources remain ongoing challenges. How the scheme will be funded without affecting infrastructure investment or leading to higher tariffs for commercial users will be closely watched.
On women’s safety, the new special force arrives at a time when public discourse on gender-based violence continues across the country. While Tamil Nadu has existing police mechanisms, dedicated units in some other states have shown mixed results depending on training, resources, and integration with regular policing. Success here is likely to hinge on clear Standard Operating Procedures, adequate personnel, technological tools such as GPS-enabled patrolling or fast-track digital reporting, and measurable performance indicators. Without sustained monitoring, such initiatives risk remaining symbolic rather than transformative.
The anti-drug task forces similarly target a visible social issue. Several districts have reported rising cases linked to synthetic drugs. Coordination between police, health departments, and rehabilitation centres will be essential if the units are to move beyond raids to long-term prevention and de-addiction support.
During the election campaign, Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) released a detailed manifesto with wide-ranging promises focused on welfare, governance, and social issues. Key pledges included 200 units of free electricity per month for domestic consumers, strong measures for women’s safety such as a dedicated department, special courts, and protective forces, along with a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for women heads of households (up to age 60), six free LPG cylinders annually, and marriage assistance including 8 grams of gold and a silk saree for eligible brides.