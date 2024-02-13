PM Modi Announces ‘Muft Bijli Yojana’, Shares Link To Join

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his government is launching the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', which aims to light up one crore households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity every month.
The project, with an estimated investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, aims to promote solar power and sustainable development, meeting the energy needs of current and future generations.
"In order to further sustainable development and people's well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crore, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," the Prime Minister said on X.
PM Modi went on to say that the Central Government will ensure that the people bear no cost burden, from substantive subsidies delivered directly to their bank accounts to heavily concessional bank loans. All stakeholders will be integrated via a National Online Portal, which will provide additional convenience.
Advertisement
The Prime Minister mentioned that in order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, urban local bodies and panchayats will be incentivized to promote rooftop solar systems within their jurisdictions.
"At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people," PM Modi added.
To encourage participation, especially among young residents, Modi urged all residential consumers to apply for the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' through the official website at - https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in