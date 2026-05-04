South Bengal Scripts Mamata's Swansong As BJP Storms TMC Bastions

In North 24 Paraganas, which faced the maximum SIR deletions among all districts at over 12 lakhs, the BJP has taken leads in over 23 seats out of 33, in sharp contrast to 2021, where the TMC managed to win 28 assembly constituencies. BJP’s lead, thus signifies, further consolidation of Matua votes in the area which analysts had predicted could shift towards the TMC in the aftermath of the SIR. In the six out of 7 constituencies which falls under the Dum Dum region of the district, the BJP is control, on the way to secure statement wins against major TMC heavyweights like Bratya Basu (incumbent state education minister) and Chandrima Bhattachary (state Finance Minister), and first-time candidate Devadeep Purohit, a journalist-turned politician, who was being touted to receive major a portfolio if the TMC retained power in the state.