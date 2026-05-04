MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

Summary of this article
Teen debutant Akshat Raghuwanshi smashed his first-ever IPL ball for a massive six
The 17-year-old’s fearless cameo at Wankhede showcased his immense power-hitting potential
This high-impact debut marks his emergence as one of domestic cricket's brightest stars
In a highly anticipated IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, debutant Akshat Raghuwanshi provided a glimpse of his explosive potential. Stepping onto the crease under pressure, the young batter made an immediate impression, announcing his arrival on the grandest stage with a spectacular six.
Facing Will Jacks in the 11th over, Raghuwanshi demonstrated both composure and flair. The delivery was nicely tossed up, inviting the youngster to attack. Raghuwanshi didn't hesitate; he cleared his front leg and emphatically thumped the ball over long-on for a massive six.
It was the perfect way for the 17-year-old to get off the mark in his IPL career, drawing cheers from the crowd and cementing his reputation as a fearless stroke-maker.
While his debut innings was eventually cut short at 11 runs off 7 balls after he was caught and bowled by Raghu Sharma, that first-ball six served as a brilliant introduction to his capabilities.
Having garnered attention in the Madhya Pradesh League with his aggressive batting style and signature no-look upper cut, Raghuwanshi's ability to clear the ropes with such ease highlights why he is considered one of the brightest young prospects in domestic cricket.
For a youngster who idolizes Rohit Sharma, making his IPL debut at the Wankhede—the home of his hero—was a fitting start to what promises to be an exciting journey.
Although the match saw LSG face a middle-order collapse following the blistering starts from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, Raghuwanshi’s brief but impactful cameo remains one of the standout moments for the Super Giants in this high-stakes encounter.
Players To Hit First Ball Six On IPL Debut
Rob Quiney (RR)
Kevon Cooper (RR)
Andre Russell (KKR)
Carlos Brathwaite (DD)
Aniket Choudhary (RCB)
Javon Searles (KKR)
Siddesh Lad (MI)
Mahesh Theekshana (CSK)
Sameer Rizvi (CSK)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
Akshat Raghuwanshi (LSG)