MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?

Josh Inglis makes his IPL 2026 debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Mumbai Indians, as both teams make key changes in a crucial match

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MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match? Photo: X/LucknowIPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Josh Inglis makes his IPL 2026 debut for LSG, coming straight into the playing XI

  • Matthew Breetzke misses out and exits squad, leading to major overseas reshuffle

  • Both teams make multiple changes as playoff race pressure forces fresh combinations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants is being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, with both teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff race.

The match began at 7:30 PM IST, with Mumbai opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Both sides have struggled this season, sitting at the bottom of the table, making this encounter a must-win for survival.

Also Check: Is Hardik Pandya Playing Today

Is Josh Inglis playing today?

Yes, Josh Inglis is making his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter, who recently joined the squad, was immediately drafted into the playing XI for this crucial clash against Mumbai. His inclusion comes as a major boost for LSG, who have struggled with consistency in their batting lineup this season.

The development follows a key squad change, as South African batter Matthew Breetzke has exited the squad due to personal reasons. Inglis, known for his aggressive approach and ability to play both anchor and finisher roles, slots straight into the middle order alongside big names like Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

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All the changes and team updates

Lucknow Super Giants have made three changes to their XI, with Josh Inglis coming in, a debut handed to Akshat Raghuwanshi, and adjustments in the bowling combination. The team is clearly looking to shake things up after a disappointing run, with their top order featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and captain Rishabh Pant.

Mumbai Indians have also made notable changes. Hardik Pandya missed out due to fitness concerns, while Rohit Sharma returned to the setup. Additionally, Corbin Bosch was brought into the XI in place of Trent Boult, showing Mumbai’s attempt to rebalance their struggling combination.

Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in team's regular skipper Hardik Pandya's absence who is unwell and unable to play.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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