RCB Vs LSG: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 23

The chase was headlined by Virat Kohli, who entered as an Impact Substitute. He anchored the innings with a fluent 49 off 34 balls

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Vs LSG: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB beat LSG by 5 wickets to reach the IPL 2026 summit

  • Virat Kohli scored the highest runs for Bengaluru

  • Find out who won the match of the match last night

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reclaimed the top spot on the Indian Premier League 2026 points table with a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in match number 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bowling first, RCB’s attack dismantled the LSG lineup, bundling them out for a modest 146, which is the lowest total batting first this season.

Young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar was the standout, claiming career-best figures of 4/24, while veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided elite support with 3/27. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood also produced a sensational spell of 4 overs, leaking just 20 runs throughout without a wicket.

For LSG, Mitchell Marsh (40) and Ayush Badoni (38) offered the only significant resistance.

The chase was then headlined by Virat Kohli, who entered as an Impact Substitute. He anchored the innings with a fluent 49 off 34 balls.

Explosive cameos from skipper Rajat Patidar (27 off 13) and Jitesh Sharma (23 off 9) ensured RCB reached the target in just 15.1 overs. Despite Prince Yadav’s spirited 3/32, RCB’s aggressive intent proved too much, sealing all two points with 29 balls to spare.

Josh Hazlewood Adjudged Man Of The Match

Josh Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his masterclass in discipline and control. On a surface where other bowlers struggled for consistency, Hazlewood’s accuracy and ability to extract bounce stifled the LSG top order.

Related Content
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his wicket with Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 23 – Check Result
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match at Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Josh Hazlewood missed out the match against MI today at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Today?
Josh Hazlewood returns into RCB playing XI against RR after an injury break. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Josh Hazlewood Play Today In Guwahati?
Related Content

His spell was pivotal in restricting Lucknow to 146. His economy rate was just 5 runs per over, leaking just 20 runs throughout the spell.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli Happy To Tide Over Ill Health; Guessing Game Continues Around Rohit Sharma

  2. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play? Star Batter's Wankhede Stint Fuels Speculation

  3. RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Dar Star As Bengaluru Thump Lucknow To Go Top Of The Table

  4. MI Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Desperate Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings Test In Indian Premier League

  5. Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Brandon McMullen, Bowlers Help SCO Beat NAM By 7 Wickets In Windhoek

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

  4. Viktor Axelsen Retirement: Two-Time Olympic Champion Calls Time On Legendary Career At 32

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 15, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: SIR-Panic And Citizenship-Anxiety Unsettle Matua Community In Thakurnagar

  4. Bihar Names Two Deputy CMs from JD(U) as Choudhary Takes Charge

  5. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared; Students Await Detailed Stats, Possible Toppers List

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Threatens To Block Red Sea If US Naval Blockade Continues

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Rift Between Italy, Israel Widens As Italian Magazine's Cover Renews Tensions

  4. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

  5. Pakistan’s Return As Peacemaker: Mediator Or Middle East Asset?

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships