RCB Vs LSG: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 23

Summary of this article
RCB beat LSG by 5 wickets to reach the IPL 2026 summit
Virat Kohli scored the highest runs for Bengaluru
Find out who won the match of the match last night
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reclaimed the top spot on the Indian Premier League 2026 points table with a comprehensive five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in match number 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bowling first, RCB’s attack dismantled the LSG lineup, bundling them out for a modest 146, which is the lowest total batting first this season.
Young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar was the standout, claiming career-best figures of 4/24, while veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided elite support with 3/27. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood also produced a sensational spell of 4 overs, leaking just 20 runs throughout without a wicket.
For LSG, Mitchell Marsh (40) and Ayush Badoni (38) offered the only significant resistance.
The chase was then headlined by Virat Kohli, who entered as an Impact Substitute. He anchored the innings with a fluent 49 off 34 balls.
Explosive cameos from skipper Rajat Patidar (27 off 13) and Jitesh Sharma (23 off 9) ensured RCB reached the target in just 15.1 overs. Despite Prince Yadav’s spirited 3/32, RCB’s aggressive intent proved too much, sealing all two points with 29 balls to spare.
Josh Hazlewood Adjudged Man Of The Match
Josh Hazlewood was named Player of the Match for his masterclass in discipline and control. On a surface where other bowlers struggled for consistency, Hazlewood’s accuracy and ability to extract bounce stifled the LSG top order.
His spell was pivotal in restricting Lucknow to 146. His economy rate was just 5 runs per over, leaking just 20 runs throughout the spell.