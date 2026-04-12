MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Why Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Today?

Summary of this article
Josh Hazlewood missed out against Mumbai Indians
Jacob Duffy replaces Josh Hazlewood for RCB against MI
Duffy has taken five wickets for RCB in two matches this year
Mumbai Indians (MI) is taking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, April 12.
In a big move, RCB entered the match without the services of Josh Hazlewood, who made a comeback in the last match against Rajasthan Royals after an injury break.
No exact reason was given by the RCB skipper, Rajat Patidar, at the toss, leading to various speculations regarding the move. One of the prominent reasons for Hazlewood's ouster could be the one-day gap between RCB's last match and this match, which leaves less recovery time for the Aussie pacer, who's just made a comeback from injury.
Another speculated reason could be the restrictions levied by Cricket Australia on the number of matches Hazlewood could feature in this season in accordance with his workload management plan.
Josh Hazlewood made a strong comeback in the IPL with two wickets but also ended up giving 44 runs in his four overs in a high scoring encounter.
RCB have included Jacob Duffy in the playing XI in place of Josh Hazlewood. Duffy played the initial two matches for RCB and impressed everyone by taking five wickets in both the matches.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium.
Why is Josh Hazlewood not playing today against MI?
While, no reason has been specified by RCB for Hazlewood's ouster, workload management could be the prime reason.
Who won the toss in MI vs RCB match?
MI have won the toss and elected to field against RCB in Mumbai