RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Will Josh Hazlewood Play Today In Guwahati?

The 35-year old Aussie pacer, Josh Hazlewood makes his way into RCB against RR after an injury break in place of Jacob Duffy at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati

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Vikas Patwal
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RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026
Josh Hazlewood returns into RCB playing XI against RR after an injury break. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood makes a comeback in IPL 2026 against RR after injury break

  • Hazlewood sustained hamstring and Achilles injuries during Ashes 2025-26

  • Josh Hazlewood comes into RCB playing XI in place of Jacob Duffy

Josh Hazlewood makes a comeback in the Indian Premier League 2026 after a hamstring and Achilles injury, which he sustained during the Ashes 2025-26 last year.

Hazlewood, who has been an integral part of RCB's bowling department, missed the initial two matches as he's still recovering from injury, but the Aussie quick is now fit and running and will feature against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Josh Hazlewood was instrumental in leading RCB to their maiden IPL title last year with 22 wickets in 12 matches, which is why he was signed again by the franchise for INR 12.50 crore. His return to the team will only bolster the in-form RCB team, who are currently placed third in the standings with 2 wins in the same number of matches.

Hazlewood will replace the Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy, who filled the Aussie's void quite well with 5 wickets in the first two matches, but the dynamics of only four foreigners in the playing XI means that, unfortunately, Duffy will have to make way for Hazlewood in the starting XI.

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RCB To Bat First Against RR In Guwahati

RR have won the toss and have invited RCB to bat first on the Guwahati track. The match has been delayed by 45 minutes, and the wickets were under cover before the match, so they'll be expecting some moisture in the wicket and would want their bowlers to make use of the conditions against a power-packed RCB batting line-up.

Defending champions RCB have carried last year's momentum this year as well and started the season with wins in their initial two matches. With the batters in sublime form, the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood completes their team.

They'll look to maintain their winning streak and get their hands on the coveted trophy for the second consecutive season.

Q

Will Josh Hazlewood play against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati?

A

Yes, Josh Hazlewood is playing for RCB against RR at the Barspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Q

Who will Josh Hazlewood replace in RCB's playing XI?

A

Josh Hazlewood will replace Jacob Duffy in the playing XI against RR.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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