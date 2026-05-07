LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing Today In Lucknow?

Summary of this article
Josh Inglis missed today's match for LSG against RCB due to injury
Inglis missed the majority part of IPL 2026 due to wedding and personal commitments
Inglis got out after scoring just 13 runs against MI
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 7.
LSG started well, winning two out of the initial three games, but since then, it's been a disastrous run for them as they lost six matches on the trot, resulting in them languishing at the bottom of the points table with only 4 points from nine matches.
Apart from a slump in form, the Super Giants are affected by injuries to some of their key players while heading into the match against RCB. Josh Inglis is one of the key LSG players who'll miss the crucial match against RCB due to injury.
Despite making it clear before the auction that he'll miss the majority of IPL 2026 due to wedding and personal commitments, Inglis was bought for a whopping INR 8.6 crore by the Super Giants, speaking volumes of the impact of the Aussie batter in the T20 format.
Finally, Inglis joined the struggling LSG camp ahead of the match against MI. Unfortunately for LSG, just after playing one match, Inglis hurt his thump while fielding against MI, leading to him missing the all-important match against RCB.
Arshin Kulkarni, Digvesh Rathi, and Shahbaz Ahmed were roped in the playing XIs by LSG for the injured players.
LSG started well by winning two out of their first three games, but after everything went downhill for them, the situation is that even if they win their remaining five matches, they could reach up to 14 points, and even that won't guarantee them a place in the playoffs.
However, if they lose today, then they'll become the first official team to get eliminated from the playoff race.
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav