LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing Today In Lucknow?

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Aussie wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis missed the crucial match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to injury. He played his first match of the season against MI, where he got out for just 13 runs

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Vikas Patwal
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LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match? Photo: X/LucknowIPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Josh Inglis missed today's match for LSG against RCB due to injury

  • Inglis missed the majority part of IPL 2026 due to wedding and personal commitments

  • Inglis got out after scoring just 13 runs against MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 7.

LSG started well, winning two out of the initial three games, but since then, it's been a disastrous run for them as they lost six matches on the trot, resulting in them languishing at the bottom of the points table with only 4 points from nine matches.

Apart from a slump in form, the Super Giants are affected by injuries to some of their key players while heading into the match against RCB. Josh Inglis is one of the key LSG players who'll miss the crucial match against RCB due to injury.

Despite making it clear before the auction that he'll miss the majority of IPL 2026 due to wedding and personal commitments, Inglis was bought for a whopping INR 8.6 crore by the Super Giants, speaking volumes of the impact of the Aussie batter in the T20 format.

Finally, Inglis joined the struggling LSG camp ahead of the match against MI. Unfortunately for LSG, just after playing one match, Inglis hurt his thump while fielding against MI, leading to him missing the all-important match against RCB.

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Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan were the other players who missed today's fixture for LSG against RCB.

Arshin Kulkarni, Digvesh Rathi, and Shahbaz Ahmed were roped in the playing XIs by LSG for the injured players.

LSG started well by winning two out of their first three games, but after everything went downhill for them, the situation is that even if they win their remaining five matches, they could reach up to 14 points, and even that won't guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

However, if they lose today, then they'll become the first official team to get eliminated from the playoff race.

Check out the live score of the match here.

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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