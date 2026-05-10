CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Sets Chepauk Ablaze With 17-Ball Fifty Against Super Kings

CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis, who made a comeback after an injury break set Chepauk on fire with 17-ball fifty on Sunday, May 10

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CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis innings
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Josh Inglis smashed 17-ball half-century against CSK at Chepauk

  • LSG raced to 91/1 in powerplay courtesy of Inglis' innings

  • Josh Inglis missed LSG's last match due to injury

Josh Inglis makes it into Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) playing XI for the all-important match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

The aggressive Aussie batter joined the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League for LSG mid-way because of his marriage and personal commitments (which he informed before the auction). He played against MI but failed to make an impact in that match.

Unfortunately, he got himself injured during that match and missed the next match against RCB. However, he has now recovered from the setback and featured for LSG in the high-stakes match against Chennai Super Kings.

Check out the live score of the match here.

Inglis straightaway made an impact with the bat and played a blistering knock of in just balls. He made optimum use of the field restrictions and got off to his half-century in just 17 balls. The highlight of his innings were his reverse paddles shots which he executed with precision to take down CSK pacers and use his feet well against Akeal Hossain to take him down.

Opening had been an issue for LSG in the season so far however, it looks like now they are zeroing in on their perfect opening combo as Marsh smashed a ton in the last match and now Inglis shined with a swift half-century.

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Inglis smacked unbeaten 77 runs off just 25 balls to take LSG to 91 runs in the powerplay. He made his intentions clear in the first over itself when he took down Akeal Hossain for 16 runs including two fours and a six.

Last match's centurion for LSG, Mitchell Marsh got out early today but it didn't faze Inglis, who continued on his merry ways and dazzled fans with his relentless hitting.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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