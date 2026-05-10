CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Sets Chepauk Ablaze With 17-Ball Fifty Against Super Kings

Summary of this article
Josh Inglis smashed 17-ball half-century against CSK at Chepauk
LSG raced to 91/1 in powerplay courtesy of Inglis' innings
Josh Inglis missed LSG's last match due to injury
Josh Inglis makes it into Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) playing XI for the all-important match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 10.
The aggressive Aussie batter joined the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League for LSG mid-way because of his marriage and personal commitments (which he informed before the auction). He played against MI but failed to make an impact in that match.
Unfortunately, he got himself injured during that match and missed the next match against RCB. However, he has now recovered from the setback and featured for LSG in the high-stakes match against Chennai Super Kings.
Inglis straightaway made an impact with the bat and played a blistering knock of in just balls. He made optimum use of the field restrictions and got off to his half-century in just 17 balls. The highlight of his innings were his reverse paddles shots which he executed with precision to take down CSK pacers and use his feet well against Akeal Hossain to take him down.
Opening had been an issue for LSG in the season so far however, it looks like now they are zeroing in on their perfect opening combo as Marsh smashed a ton in the last match and now Inglis shined with a swift half-century.
Inglis smacked unbeaten 77 runs off just 25 balls to take LSG to 91 runs in the powerplay. He made his intentions clear in the first over itself when he took down Akeal Hossain for 16 runs including two fours and a six.
Last match's centurion for LSG, Mitchell Marsh got out early today but it didn't faze Inglis, who continued on his merry ways and dazzled fans with his relentless hitting.