CSK Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Mercurial Lucknow Out To Play Party Spoilers Against Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will be up against a mercurial Lucknow Super Giants in an important clash at the Chepauk Stadium in a day game on Sunday, May 10

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
CSK Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026
CSK and LSG will lock horns in match 53 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 10. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK need to win atleast three out of their last four matches to qualify for playoffs

  • LSG, who are almost out of the tournament are coming off from a win against RCB

  • The match will start at 3:30 PM IST in Chennai

The sixth-placed Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face a beleaguered Lucknow Super Giants, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

With the league stage entering a decisive phase, CSK still remain in contention for a top-four finish despite an inconsistent campaign marked by batting collapses and patchy performances both at home and away.

Returning to Chepauk could offer the five-time champions an opportunity to regain momentum against LSG who have endured a forgettable season and are already staring at an exit.

CSK's campaign has largely revolved around Sanju Samson, whose starts at the top have often dictated the team's fortunes.

While new recruit Samson has emerged as the team's batting anchor and "backbone", skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled for consistency with the bat this season.

After a poor start, Ruturaj has regained form in the beginning of this month with crucial unbeaten knocks of 74 and 67, his resurgence helping steer CSK towards the top five, even though he failed in their last outing against Delhi Capitals with Samson remaining unbeaten on a match-winning 52-ball 87.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma and Sanju Samson celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs CSK, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48 – Check Result
Cricketers MS Dhoni, former cricketers Matthew Hayden, Anirudha Srikkanth and others during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video - ChennaiIPL/X
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video
Related Content

The hosts would also expect bigger contributions from the middle-order featuring Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, hoping to accelerate in the death overs.

MS Dhoni is yet to play any match due to a persistent calf injury sustained before the season. While he has trained in the nets, he has not featured in the playing XI so far.

The conditions at Chepauk have shifted from their traditional extreme slow, spin-friendly nature to more balanced and batting-friendly, but they still retain some assistance for spinners, hence the duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad could be the key for CSK in the middle overs.

LSG, on the other hand, are enduring a disastrous season, sitting at the bottom of the table (10th place) with only three wins from 10 matches.

Skipper Rishabh Pant is experiencing a challenging season and has so far struggled to justify his record Rs 27 crore price tag with befitting efforts with the bat. He showed flashes of brilliance, including a 32 off 10 balls against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, but his overall form has been underwhelming.

However, Mitchell Marsh's 56-ball 111 in the nine-run win against RCB has given fresh impetus to LSG's campaign in a season in which they struggled for consistency throughout, with both their batting and bowling units failing to click collectively and consistently.

The win against RCB ended a six-match losing streak for the LSG.

Although struggling at the bottom of the table, this win kept LSG's slim hopes for the playoffs alive.

The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran will also have a key role to play in the middle overs.

As far as the LSG bowling attack is concerned, it is spearheaded by experienced India seamer Mohammed Shami, with useful support coming from Prince Yadav and spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Injuries to Josh Inglis and Mohsin Khan have also pegged LSG back.

CSK Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Abdul Samad, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Arshin Kulkarni, George Linde, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav.

Match starts: 3.30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  2. IPL Dispatch: Axar Patel Jumps Elimination Gun; Fake Ticket-Sellers Arrested

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  4. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  2. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  3. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  4. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  5. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  3. Suvendu Adhikari: The Man Who Beat Mamata Twice Is Now Bengal CM

  4. How Samik Bhattacharya Became BJP's Trump Card In Urban Bengal

  5. PM Modi To Attend 'Amrut Mahotsav' At Somnath Temple

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  2. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps