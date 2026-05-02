CSK Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Summary of this article
CSK meet MI in match 44 of the IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XIs for both teams
Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in what remains one of the league’s biggest rivalries.
Both teams have struggled this season, with CSK placed in the mid-table while MI are languishing near the bottom, making this clash crucial for their playoff hopes. The Chepauk surface is expected to assist spinners, while the humid conditions could play a role as the match progresses.
At the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first, looking to put runs on the board on a surface that could slow down later in the game. The decision reflects MI’s intent to capitalize on the powerplay and avoid chasing under pressure in Chennai conditions. Notably, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were absent from the playing XIs.
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first.
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Who won the toss in CSK vs MI match?
Mumbai Indians won the toss in CSK vs MI match.