CSK Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowling First - Check Playing XI

CSK vs MI IPL 2026 toss update, Mumbai Indians bowl first as both teams reveal playing XIs for crucial Chepauk clash with playoff implications

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and batting partner Naman Dhir touch gloves during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK meet MI in match 44 of the IPL 2026

  • Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in what remains one of the league’s biggest rivalries.

Both teams have struggled this season, with CSK placed in the mid-table while MI are languishing near the bottom, making this clash crucial for their playoff hopes. The Chepauk surface is expected to assist spinners, while the humid conditions could play a role as the match progresses.

At the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first, looking to put runs on the board on a surface that could slow down later in the game. The decision reflects MI’s intent to capitalize on the powerplay and avoid chasing under pressure in Chennai conditions. Notably, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were absent from the playing XIs.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first.

Also Check: CSK Vs MI Live Score

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

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Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Q

Who won the toss in CSK vs MI match?

A

Mumbai Indians won the toss in CSK vs MI match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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