CSK Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 44

Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed is second consecutive half-century of the season and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match against Mumbai Indians for his unbeaten 67 runs to guide Chennai Super Kings to an 8-wicket win

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
CSK Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 67 not out against MI to guide CSK to a 8-wicket win

  • This was his second consecutive half-century of the season

  • CSK have now moved to the 6th spot in the points table after this win

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma slammed half-centuries to guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Chennai on Saturday, May 2.

With this win, CSK have climbed one step up in the points table at the 6th spot, pushing down DC (7th). They now have 8 points from nine matches, with four wins and five losses.

Meanwhile, it was MI's third straight loss and seventh loss of the season. They have got themselves almost out of the playoff race as they now can go to a maximum of 14 points, which doesn't eliminate them mathematically, but their chances look very bleak from here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Player Of The Match

After an initial dry run, Ruturaj Gaikwad has finally picked up steam, scoring two back-to-back fifties as the tournament heads towards the business end. While the last one came in a losing cause, the unbeaten knock of 67 off 48 balls proved to be a match-winning one.

Related Content
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. - AP/Photo
CSK Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 44 – Check Result
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - AP Photo
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Kartik, Kamboj Star As Chennai Super Kings Seal Comfortable 8-Wicket Victory
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo
CSK Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 37
Chennai Super Kings cricketers celebrate a Punjab Kings wicket during IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk. - AP Photo
CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Chennai's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 37 Today
Related Content

Gaikwad slammed five fours and two sixes during his innings and took his side home in a comfortable chase of 160 runs with eight wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

The CSK captain maintained his composure throughout the chase and first stitched a 49-run stand with Urvil Patel (24), followed by a match-winning 98-run stand with Kartik Sharma (54*), who also brought up his maiden IPL half-century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was announced the 'Player of the Match' for his majestic knock, which played a crucial role in CSK's much-needed win.

MI won the toss and chose to bat first. At one point in time, it seemed like a good decision when they were cruising at 99/2 in 10.3 overs. But once Suryakumar Yadav fell for 21 off 12 balls, their batting crumbled against CSK's bowling attack and could manage only 60 runs in the next 57 balls and were restricted at 159/9 in 20 overs.

Q

Who was awarded the 'Player of the Match' in CSK vs MI match?

A

Ruturaj Gaikwad was given the 'Player of the Match Award' for his unbeaten 67-run knock off 48 balls.

Q

What is the standing of CSK in IPL 2026 after MI win?

A

CSK are currently at the 6th spot in IPL 2026 with 4 wins in 8 matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  2. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  3. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  2. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  5. Iran Says War With US ‘Likely’ As Trump Rejects Proposal

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign