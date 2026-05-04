DC Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Aim For Revenge After Earlier Defeat Against Chennai This Season

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with playoff hopes, batting form, and pitch conditions shaping this high-stakes encounter

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DC Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Aim For Revenge After Earlier Defeat Against Chennai
DC Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Delhi Aim For Revenge After Earlier Defeat Against Chennai This Season | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals come in with momentum after a 7-wicket chase of 226, with top order firing consistently

  • Chennai Super Kings have won 3 of their last 5, boosted by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s back-to-back fifties

  • Arun Jaitley pitch expected to be high-scoring (180+ average), with dew and chasing advantage likely

Delhi Capitals will need to stop oscillating between sublime and suicidal to overcome their streak of three painful losses at home when they take on an equally desperate Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here in New Delhi on May 4, Tuesday.

Both sides are on eight points from nine games and with five matches remaining, there is no room left for error.

The Capitals put up a clinical batting performance in Jaipur on Friday night to get a welcome win after a hat-trick of defeats. Two of those losses came at home causing immense hurt in the dressing room as Punjab Kings chased down a record 265 before Royal Challengers Bengaluru exposed their fragile batting against a potent pace attack.

The defeats at Kotla also includes a harrowing one-run loss to Gujarat Titans, a game that DC should have definitely won.

The biggest positives going for DC heading into the CSK game is opener Pathum Nissanka finding his range alongside the ever consistent K L Rahul while speedster Mitchell Starc providing the much-needed bite to the bowling attack.

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Kuldeep Yadav would be itching to make amends after being smashed for three sixes in his final over in Jaipur. He has also been rather expensive thus far in the tournament, leaking runs at 10.26 runs per over while taking only seven wickets in nine games.

Middle and death overs specialist T Nataran too has not compensated for his high economy rate, tallying five wickets in nine games.

Despite an up and down run, captain Axar Patel has managed to remain calm and pragmatic.

"You have to come every day and keep doing the same things. You can always turn things around. So very happy with the way the boys played. The way they batted and bowled, I think both departments were excellent and I'm very happy," he said after the win over Rajasthan Royals.

No Dhoni yet, Gaikwad's return to form a big boost

Ahead of their 10th game of the season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI that M S Dhoni has not yet regained full fitness, ruling him out of the game at Kotla.

Like DC, CSK too are walking on a tightrope and if they slip on Tuesday night, it would ensure another premature exit from the tournament, having finished at the bottom last season.

The lack of runs from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat cost them dearly in the first half of the season with Sanju Samson alone carrying the burden in a rather young looking batting line up.

But the captain has found a way to get back amongst the runs and goes into the DC game at the back of consecutive half-centuries.

Urvil Patel batting at number three ahead of Sarfaraz Khan after injured Aayush Mhatre's pullout has been debated.

A 12-ball 14 in the win over Mumbai Indians would do wonders for Patel's confidence. Same goes for Kartik Sharma, who struck his maiden IPL fifty on Saturday night.

Two of CSK's four wins have come against a struggling Mumbai Indians while one was against DC at the Chepauk. Gaikwad and Co. would carry the confidence of that performance in the return leg.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan.

Match starts 7.30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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