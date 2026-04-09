DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

David Miller’s refusal of a single sparks debate after DC’s one-run loss to GT, with Gavaskar, Pietersen and Bhogle weighing in on the crucial decision

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, second from left, shakes hand with Delhi Capitals' David Miller, second from right, after Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • David Miller refused a single with 2 needed, a decision that proved costly as DC lost by 1 run

  • Experts divided on the call, with Gavaskar backing the safer option while Pietersen supported Miller’s mindset

  • Debate continues over risk vs safety, as the moment becomes one of IPL 2026’s biggest talking points

The IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the season, but it was David Miller’s decision in the final over that became the biggest talking point.

With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller turned down a single, choosing to finish the game himself. The gamble didn’t pay off, as a run-out on the final delivery handed GT a one-run win, leaving fans and experts divided over the call.

The moment instantly triggered debate across the cricketing world, with many weighing in on whether Miller should have taken the safer option. Veteran commentator and former India legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out a similar situation from the famous tied Test in Chennai, where Ravi Shastri took a single when two runs were needed off four balls, ensuring his team wouldn’t lose.

Gavaskar backed that decision then, and speaking on Star Sports, he echoed the same sentiment about Miller, suggesting that securing at least a tie should have been the priority, saying, "This is where game awareness becomes crucial. It reminds me of what Ravi Shastri did in that tied Test against Australia in 1986, taking a single at the right moment to level the scores. In this case, in hindsight, a single might have been the better option, especially after Kuldeep Yadav managed one earlier. But David Miller was backing himself, he had been striking the ball well and believed he could finish it. You can’t fault that intent.”

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, along with his teammates celebrates after they won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14 – Check Result
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, along with his teammates celebrates after they won the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Warns Rishabh Pant After Failed Opening Move In LSG Vs DC Clash
File photo of former England captain Kevin Pietersen. - null
IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Quits Delhi Capitals' Mentor Role, To Resume Commentary
Related Content

Kevin Pietersen, however, offered a more batter-centric perspective, explaining the mindset behind Miller’s call. “I think purely based on the fact that he thought that from that last delivery, he would guarantee to get one at least. And if not one, he would strike it out of the ground because he’s that good at striking the ball out of the ground. So that’s where his mind would have been. Does he want to risk Kuldeep or Kuldeep getting out?” Pietersen said on Star Sports.

He further added, “Yes, they’ve tied the game, and yes, they’ve got the super over, but he thought from that final delivery, I’ll definitely get one. The worst case is one. I’m not going to miss it. Best case, I’ll get a 2-3-4-5-6. That’s where he was at.” His comments shows the confidence elite finishers carry in crunch moments, even when the odds suggest a safer route.

Also Check: List of IPL One-Run Thrillers

Harsha Bhogle summed up the dilemma perfectly, stating, “The debate will rage on. With 2 to get from 2, should you take the single that ensures there is at least a super over? Or should you back yourself to get a boundary off the last ball? Or at worst, a single? It is easy now that we know what happened but I think the single was on.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted the moment gave his side a lifeline. “Very pleased to get over the line in this one. (on what he felt when Miller didn't take the run off the 5th ball?) We have a chance to win. (chat before the last ball with Prasidh) No, we were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

For Miller, this was one of those moments that will sting for a while. South African players have often had that “choker” tag thrown at them, and naturally, this decision will bring that conversation back. But in reality, it came down to a split-second call, one he backed himself on, and this time, it just didn’t go his way. It also don't change the fact that he is still one of the greatest finsihers out there.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  2. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  4. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  5. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Titans Thrillingly Emerge Victors After Last-Ball Drama

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  2. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  3. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  5. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  3. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  4. ‘Gaza Doctrine’ in Lebanon: Airstrikes, Displacement, And A Familiar Pattern

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Pinarayi, Bordoloi, Narayanasamy Cast Their Votes

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Continues Attack on Lebanon; Iran says Ceasefire is ‘Unreasonable’

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted