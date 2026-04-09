DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

Summary of this article
David Miller refused a single with 2 needed, a decision that proved costly as DC lost by 1 run
Experts divided on the call, with Gavaskar backing the safer option while Pietersen supported Miller’s mindset
Debate continues over risk vs safety, as the moment becomes one of IPL 2026’s biggest talking points
The IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals delivered one of the most dramatic finishes of the season, but it was David Miller’s decision in the final over that became the biggest talking point.
With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller turned down a single, choosing to finish the game himself. The gamble didn’t pay off, as a run-out on the final delivery handed GT a one-run win, leaving fans and experts divided over the call.
The moment instantly triggered debate across the cricketing world, with many weighing in on whether Miller should have taken the safer option. Veteran commentator and former India legend Sunil Gavaskar pointed out a similar situation from the famous tied Test in Chennai, where Ravi Shastri took a single when two runs were needed off four balls, ensuring his team wouldn’t lose.
Gavaskar backed that decision then, and speaking on Star Sports, he echoed the same sentiment about Miller, suggesting that securing at least a tie should have been the priority, saying, "This is where game awareness becomes crucial. It reminds me of what Ravi Shastri did in that tied Test against Australia in 1986, taking a single at the right moment to level the scores. In this case, in hindsight, a single might have been the better option, especially after Kuldeep Yadav managed one earlier. But David Miller was backing himself, he had been striking the ball well and believed he could finish it. You can’t fault that intent.”
Kevin Pietersen, however, offered a more batter-centric perspective, explaining the mindset behind Miller’s call. “I think purely based on the fact that he thought that from that last delivery, he would guarantee to get one at least. And if not one, he would strike it out of the ground because he’s that good at striking the ball out of the ground. So that’s where his mind would have been. Does he want to risk Kuldeep or Kuldeep getting out?” Pietersen said on Star Sports.
He further added, “Yes, they’ve tied the game, and yes, they’ve got the super over, but he thought from that final delivery, I’ll definitely get one. The worst case is one. I’m not going to miss it. Best case, I’ll get a 2-3-4-5-6. That’s where he was at.” His comments shows the confidence elite finishers carry in crunch moments, even when the odds suggest a safer route.
Harsha Bhogle summed up the dilemma perfectly, stating, “The debate will rage on. With 2 to get from 2, should you take the single that ensures there is at least a super over? Or should you back yourself to get a boundary off the last ball? Or at worst, a single? It is easy now that we know what happened but I think the single was on.”
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted the moment gave his side a lifeline. “Very pleased to get over the line in this one. (on what he felt when Miller didn't take the run off the 5th ball?) We have a chance to win. (chat before the last ball with Prasidh) No, we were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or to go for the slower one,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.
For Miller, this was one of those moments that will sting for a while. South African players have often had that “choker” tag thrown at them, and naturally, this decision will bring that conversation back. But in reality, it came down to a split-second call, one he backed himself on, and this time, it just didn’t go his way. It also don't change the fact that he is still one of the greatest finsihers out there.