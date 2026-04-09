DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, second from left, shakes hand with Delhi Capitals' David Miller, second from right, after Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, second from left, shakes hand with Delhi Capitals' David Miller, second from right, after Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April. 8, 2026 (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)