PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is David Miller Playing Today In Dharamsala?

David Miller has missed the previous three games for Delhi Capitals, not due to injury but for team balance, given only four overseas players can be part of the playing eleven

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PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Is David Miller Playing Today In Dharamsala?
Delhi Capitals' David Miller plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals won toss, opted to field against Punjab Kings

  • DC made five changes to playing XI, including addition of David Miller

  • Miller last played for DC in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 27

David Miller finally returned to the Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI in match 55 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11).

ALSO READ: PBKS Vs DC Live Score

Miller has missed the previous three games for the Capitals, not due to injury but for team balance, given only four overseas players can be part of the eleven. Pathum Nissanka, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi have been the first-choice picks for Delhi lately, which has kept Miller out.

But on Monday, DC went for a proper overhaul, ringing in five changes. The visitors brought in Abishek Porel, Sahil Parekh, Madhav Tiwary and Auqib Nabi in addition to Miller.

The destructive South Africa batter last played in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 27, where he scored 19 runs. He has tallied 123 runs in seven innings so far at a strike rate of 146, with an unbeaten 41 versus Gujarat Titans being his top score this season.

At Dharamsala, the Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to field. Australian left-arm medium pacer Ben Dwarshius has made his debut for PBKS, replacing an injured Lockie Ferguson.

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Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, second from left, shakes hand with Delhi Capitals' David Miller, second from right, after Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April. 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Manish Swarup)
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PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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