PBKS Vs DC, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Dharamsala?

Summary of this article
PBKS take on DC in match 55 of the IPL 2026 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala
DC have eight points from 11 matches whereas PBKS have 13 points
PBKS and DC are almost neck-and-neck in H2H contest
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to halt their three-match losing streak when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday, May 11 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
Shreyas Iyer-led side have suddenly stumbled after their brilliant start to the season. Punjab Kings, who find themselves on the fourth position in the IPL 2026 points table, know a victory would take them to the summit. PBKS have 13 points from 10 matches and a win tonight could see them accumulate 15, toppling RCB at the top.
As for DC, they are in the eight spot with 8 points and have already begun plans for next season. Play-off qualification is mathematically possible but only if they win and other results go their way.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
PBKS' batting and bowling have been on the money this season barring their three defeats. They have looked compact in all departments and given their strong start to the season, they enter this match as slight favourites. Google has given them 58% chance of winning tonight's fixture with DC having 42% chance of victory.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: H2H
Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals face each other 36 times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS winning 18 matches and DC winning 17 encounters. One match ended without a result.
PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash and Vishal Nishad
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, T. Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Sameer Rizvi, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Tripurana Vijay and Ajay Jadav Mandal