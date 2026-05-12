PBKS Vs DC, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 55 – Check Result

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel talks to teammate David Miller as later comes out to play during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel talks to teammate David Miller as later comes out to play during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia